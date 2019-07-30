HOWE — After closing the doors to the school in June, the staff at the Howe Military Academy knew they still had a lot of “stuff” left to deal with.
When a school’s been in business for more than a century, its tends to accumulate a lot of stuff.
So now, the staff at Howe is getting ready for what Janice Cook, a member of the school’s business office, describes as a “a giant garage sale” to take place inside Howe’s Libey Library. The sale runs from Aug. 15, to Aug. 17 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. all three days. They’re calling the event the Howe Military Blowout sale, and prices have been slashed on hundreds of different items.
Most of the merchandise has been sorted and neatly stacked on tables in the former school’s Libey Library. Those items range from T-shirts and sweatpants, rain suits to school jackets, textbooks and books, prints, and postcards. The school also is selling school patches, yearbooks, school photos, and other Howe memorabilia. Most of the material came out of the school’s quartermaster’s store.
Because Howe’s staff is so small, all items must be viewed and purchased in person. No phone sales or shipping of items is available.
