ALBION — The Noble County Commissioners voted Monday to table a decision on whether to approve a request to rezone 45.1 acres from agricultural to rural estate in Perry Township near Ligonier.
The applicants are Harley and Vonda Bontrager. The property sits to the northeast of 11284 W. C.R. 1000N, Ligonier.
At issue is the size of the tracts the property owners want to subdivide the property into once the area is rezoned. Currently plans call the land to be divided into six sections. At least two of those tracts would be 10 acres or so.
Noble County Plan Director Teresa Tackett said the county’s stated use of the rural estate zoning designation is for residential use.
But at 10 acres, some of the tracts would have enough space to build a barn with the required 100-foot setbacks from adjoining property lines.
As long as the barn does not exceed minimum Indiana Department of Environmental standards for the number of animals, the barn could be built on the property. For cows, the cap is set at 300 animals. But 299 would be permissible.
Zoning requirements say only 40% of the property can be used for a hobby farm, which would leave it up to county officials to monitor whether that 40% threshold is exceeded.
During a finding of fact hearing held in December, the Noble County Plan Commission sent an unfavorable recommendation to the commissioners.
The plan commission found that the land was not the most desirable use for which the land in each district is adapted and was not responsible development and growth.
“They were just not 100% comfortable with it,” Tackett said Monday. “Maybe there is a different option for the landowner.”
Tackett said the board prefers that such properties are subdivided into smaller tracts of land.
Commissioner Gary Leatherman was hesitant to make an exception.
“It’s opening a door you cannot close,” Leatherman said.
Commissioner Gary Timmerman appeared more likely to approve the measure, citing personal property rights and the fact that neighbors contacted as part of the official process did not offer any complaints.
After much discussion, Timmerman motioned to table the issue, and set it for further review at 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 23, the date of the next commissioners meeting.
Also at Monday’s meeting, the commissioners voted 3-0 to allow the Noble County Highway Department to purchase a 2011 Gradeall, a wheeled excavator which is used to install culvert pipes and clean ditches. The cost of the purchase was $225,000.
The department has one but it is constantly having mechanical issues and isn’t very reliable, according to Noble County Highway Department Engineer Zack Smith.
