KENDALLVILLE — “Reimagine” is the key word right now for organizations figuring out how activities and events will look during the coronavirus pandemic.
For the United Way of Noble County, the 2020 Day of Caring and the kick-off for the annual fundraising campaign have been reimagined into one event.
The countywide “Food and Fundamentals” Drive will take place Saturday, Aug. 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Teams of volunteers in masks and gloves will accept donations of non-perishable food, paper products, toiletries and hygiene items, and diapers and other baby products at six drop-off sites.
Donation sites are Community State Bank and Culligan Water in Kendallville; Interra Credit Union and Dairy Queen in Ligonier; Courthouse Square in Albion and Miller’s Super Valu in Rome City.
Dana Manufacturing supplies the palletized bins that will be used for the collection.
Pfaffenberger said the annual fundraising campaign typically begins in August with an in-person presentation to local businesses about Unite Way’s mission and work. Employees can pledge donation amounts through payroll deductions at most companies.
The Day of Caring has been an in-person event where teams of volunteers work on community projects for a day, such as building accessibility ramps, doing yard work or making small repairs.
In-person events are out, thanks to the coronavirus, but that’s not stopping the United Way from reimaging how it can serve the community in new ways.
“An in-person campaign is best,” Pfaffenberger said. “COVID is not going away so we are going to have a new normal. But it’s a new opportunity to reach those who need us.”
Reimagining the campaign means adapting to what businesses need for the present.
“United Way will do whatever it takes to meet the needs of companies,” Pfaffenberger said.
A virtual presentation has been developed for companies to educate employees about the campaign. Pfaffenberger noted that shutdowns have prevented some employees from hearing about the campaign because they missed the presentation. Companies can use the virtual presentation as part of orientation or can repeat it when employees return from furlough.
United Way has also had to reimagine itself. Board and committee meetings have gone virtual. When the pandemic hit in March, United Way convened a weekly group of leaders from 12-20 non-profits on a Zoom call to share observations and exchange information in place of gathering in-person.
A quarterly non-profit leadership workshop series that had met in person also had to be reimagined. United Way, in partnership with the Dekko Foundation and Community Foundation, morphed the workshops into a virtual session of 60-90 minutes instead of a half-day in-person gathering. The $10 fee per session helps to pay the speakers.
The United Way is also reimagining how to serve Noble County residents during the pandemic, leveraging partnerships to bring education to those who need it in new ways.
“We have to either grow or go,” she said, citing the annual Kid City program as an example of an event that had to totally change format because of its in-person, hands-on nature.
United Way’s education programs include financial stability with Lake City Bank, construction skills with the CLC, and life skills coaching with Elkhart United Way.
Pfaffenberger is also reimaging how to manage other problems that will take root as the pandemic continues.
“What will happen with the moratorium on rents and evictions is lifted?” she mused. “My biggest fear.”
One thing that hasn’t changed — the need for volunteers. An application to volunteer is on the United Way of Noble County’s website, uwnoble.org
