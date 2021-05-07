ALBION — Noble REMC’s EnviroWatts may be a young and growing program, but it's already making a mark on the local community, feeding funding into local projects.
The EnviroWatts grant program, which began distributing funds four years ago, aims to support environmental community projects each year with contributions from the co-op’s generous members.
This year, two worthwhile projects received funding to improve the local landscape, while also educating area students about their impact on the environment:
St. John Lutheran School in Kendallville was granted $1,150 to implement a composting program led by its students. After witnessing the amount of waste from its lunchroom, the school envisions the program as an opportunity for students to learn firsthand the benefits of composting and teach the scientific process of breaking down organic waste into fertile soil. St. John’s will use the funding to purchase compost tumblers, bins, aerators, thermometers and starter – items that will make the program sustainable for years to come. The resulting soil will then be used at the school to create a prayer garden.
Central Noble Elementary School in Albion received $1,500 to create pollinator gardens of herbs and vegetables, as well as to plant native vegetation and trees. Their goal is to provide habitats for bees, butterflies, birds and other wildlife, as part of their outdoor learning space. The school’s outdoor learning initiative allows students to work, create and explore in the nature around them, as well as allow for environmental education. The space continues to grow and evolve, with opportunities for students to learn about tapping Maple trees, raising chickens and caring for honeybee hives.
When Noble REMC members sign up for EnviroWatts, they pay an additional 1 cent for their first 500 kilowatt-hours each month. Those pennies then go into a fund to be awarded annually to environmental improvement projects, such as the ones listed.
Beyond the voluntary donations, EnviroWatts members purchase energy generated from renewable, environmentally preferred sources.
Noble REMC operates a solar field off S.R. 3 in LaOtto, which is just one green energy generator among the portfolio of the energy producer that supplies electric to local REMCs and other utilities.
If Noble REMC members wish to participate in the program, they’re encouraged to call the Noble REMC office at 800-933-7362 or visit nobleremc.com/envirowatts and return the completed form.
Nonprofit organizations interested in applying for grant funding can also visit nobleremc.com/envirowatts for more information, as well as the grant application.
