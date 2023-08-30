Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Tuesday morning, according to jail records.
Xavier E. Garcia, 40, of the 300 block of West C.R. 50N, LaGrange, was arrested at 10:22 p.m. Monday on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Garcia was held without bond.
Christopher A. Moon, 19, of the 4900 block of C.R. 54, Auburn, was arrested at 7:14 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a charge of domestic battery-simple assault, a Class A misdemeanor. Moon was held on $2,500 bond.
Mario Pizana Sr., 58, of the 900 block of Townline Road, Ligonier, was arrested at 2:58 p.m. Monday on two warrants. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Miguelk Santiz-Jimenez, 31, of the 400 block of South Clay Street, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested at 12:13 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Santiz-Jimenez was held without bond.
Derek B. Veazy, 45, of the 600 block of Fry Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 5:32 p.m. Monday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Veazy was held on $3,500 bond.
Zhen J. Weng, 51, of the 200 block of Knoll Ridge Boulevard, Kendallville, was arrested at 5:35 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on two warrants. No charging information provided. Weng was held without bond.
2 booked into LaGrange County Jail
LAGRANGE — Two people were booked into the LaGrange County Jail on Monday, according to jail records.
Karl Malone, 46, of the 100 block of East Ewing, South Bend, was booked at 6:56 p.m. Monday to serve a sentence relating to a Class C misdemeanor charge. No further charging information provided.
Matthew Coop, 25, of the 24000 block of North Shore Drive, Edwardsburg, Michigan, was booked at 7 p.m. Monday to serve a sentence relating to a Class C misdemeanor charge. No further charging information provided.
