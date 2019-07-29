KENDALLVILLE — Kendallville is 2-for-2 in hosting Food Truck Friday events and word is apparently getting out, as this Friday's event will feature even more offerings.
Despite the big response, though, it's expected to be the last food truck event this season in Kendallville.
Hundreds descended on Main Street last month for the first Food Truck Friday of 2019 on June 7, following a big turnout in the first-and-only offering in 2018. Long lines snaked away from the handful of trucks that made it up for the event, leading to long wait times for people wanting to get artisan foods and enjoy them downtown.
This time around, Kendallville has commitments from more food trucks, which should mean more choices for attendees and hopefully shorter waits to get a bite.
"Yes, more food trucks are coming. We have eight coming. We also have several other boutique vendors coming as well," said Amy Ballard of the Young Professionals Network, which hosts the event. "It's going to be bigger and better than last time. We are shutting down two blocks this time. We are looking forward to even more folks downtown than before."
Food trucks, stands and boutiques will include:
Head2Hock; Ziffles; Grub Hut; Knight & Day; Street Tacos; Hang 10 Tropical Ice; Polski BBQ; The Crew Youth Center; Bad Addiction Boutique; Sass & Soul Boutique; Growing up Goods Boutique; Two60 Boutique; Sassy Paws Boutique; The Hangry Hippy; Sojourners Pizza; Stuck on you Décor; Huney Dog; Maverick the Collection; Baubles and Blessings; and Jean, Jeans, and More Things.
Entertainment will include the Actual Size Band from 5-9 p.m. — organizers suggest you bring your own lawn chair to catch the show — as well as a magic show by Jacob Niblick at 6 p.m.
Unfortunately due to scheduling and other events, this is expected to be the last Food Truck Friday event in Kendallville this year. But because of the good response, residents should expect to see it back again in the future.
"Nothing but positive comments so far. People seem to understand the crowds and wait times, and just enjoy the fun atmosphere," Kendallville Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kristen Johnson said. "Last time, it was extremely hot out, and we still had a large crowd. I'm looking forward to what Fridays event will look like with extra trucks and a nice forecast."
The Young Professionals Network will be hosting a Top Chef cooking event in September, so the next Food Truck Friday probably won't be until 2020. Still, the support has been excellent, Ballard said.
"Our reaction has been really great to this type of event," she said. "We've added this first Friday because of the responses. We want to offer more events next year."
Trucks will be open for business starting at 5 p.m. and run through 9 p.m. The event will take place on Main Street between Mitchell and Rush streets in downtown Kendallville.
