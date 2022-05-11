Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Tuesday morning, according to jail records.
Nathan P. Christner, 36, of the 500 block of North Street, Wolcott, was arrested at 2:48 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Christner was held without bond.
Christopher J. Deardorff, 45, of the 2000 block of Medford Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 9:22 p.m. Monday on a warrant. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Ellen E. Diffendarfer, 36, of the 4400 block of South U.S. 33, Albion, was arrested at 9:29 a.m. Monday on a warrant relating to a court order. No charging information provided. Diffendarfer was held without bond.
David A Gomez, 30, of the 4500 block of Calumet Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 5:49 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Gomez was held on $1,000 bond.
Trae M. Himes, 19, of the 6300 block of South C.R. 425E, Wolcottville, was arrested at 5:34 p.m. Monday by Wolcottville police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Himes was released on his own recognizance.
Lacie D. Lambright, 36, of the 200 block of South Guilford Street, Garrett, was arrested at 1:14 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class C misdemeanor. Lambright was held on $2,500 bond.
Ethan P. Lash Parr, 21, of the 800 block of C.R. 9A, Corunna, was arrested at 10:06 a.m. Monday by the Indiana State Police on a charge of reckless driving, a Class C misdemeanor. Parr was released on his own recognizance.
Christopher L. LeWallen, 41, of the 200 block of Second Street, Elkhart, was arrested at 2:49 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. LeWallen was held on $2,500 bond.
Charles K. Mercer, 33, of the 1000 block of Greenview Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:45 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on charges of operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor, operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more. Mercer was held on $2,500 bond.
Mallorie K. Minnick, 33, of the 300 block of Mill Street, Churubusco, was arrested at 9:09 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a court order. No charging information provided. Minnick was held without bond.
Ashley M. Murphy, 38, of the 3700 block of South C.R. 1175E, LaGrange, was arrested at 4:17 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Murphy was held on $500 cash bond.
Donald M. Richards, 52, of the 300 block of Fourth Street, Auburn, was arrested at 11 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony. Richards was held without bond.
Samuel L. Robison, 27, of the 1800 block of Raleigh Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:49 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Andrew J. Stutzman, 23, of the 11100 block of West U.S. 20, Shipshewana, was arrested at 8:13 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Stutzman posted $5,000 bond and was released Monday.
Angelica M. Uresti Rios, 48, of the 700 block of Lincolnway West, Ligonier, was arrested at 7:31 p.m. Monday by Ligonier police on charges of driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating without ever obtaining a license, a Class A misdemeanor. Rios was released on her own recognizance.
