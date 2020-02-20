KENDALLVILLE — For students on the verge of not graduating high school or thinking of dropping out, East Noble is doing more to get those students connected with local employers in an effort to encourage them to finish school and get jobs when they’re done.
It’s a new program being pursued by East Noble Alternative Learning Center Director Caleb Tedder, who is partnering with Noble County Economic Development Corp. and local industries to give his at-risk students more career exposure.
In a presentation to the district school board Wednesday night, Tedder said he frequently hear three sentiments from students considering quitting school — they think they don’t need a diploma, a family member has a job lined up for them or they aren’t interested in a potential employer because they don’t know anything about them.
“It inevitably leads to some job a family member has a job,” Tedder said of most of the conversations, noting that when pressed for more information, it turns out most students don’t have a good grasp of what that family does or what the job might entail. “A lot of these students don’t really know what that looks like.”
The Alternative Learning Center, which works with students who aren’t thriving in a traditional classroom or with students who are in danger of not graduating, already tries to make some of those connections, but Tedder said when certain employers are mentioned, students often are hesitant because they’re unfamiliar with a manufacturer or other employer.
To help alleviate that, Tedder said he wants to get more students physically in those employers.
“I wanted to show them the types of jobs in this area so they could see it tangibly,” he said. “They just hadn’t seen the place, weren’t familiar with it, didn’t have any type of connection to it.”
Tedder said he’s made those connections with groups including LSC Communications, Reliable Tool and Machine, Graphic Packaging, Creative Liquid Coating, Flint and Walling, No-Sag, Kraft and Ashley Industrial Molding.
Tedder wants to give students the opportunity to take up to six different tours per year.
“I think it’s a great idea to get your students to see what’s out there and available,” board member Brent Durbin said.
Superintendent Ann Linson was also fully behind the new effort.
“Our students choose what they know and know what moms, dads and uncles do for a career … the only way to open their minds to choices is to get them out,” she said.
In other business Wednesday, the board approved new course offerings for students at East Noble High School, which will include some unique offerings including e-sports and potentially a drone operator’s class.
Principal Kathy Longenbaugh said tech-minded students especially would benefit from these classes, where their hobbies can potentially be translated into educational curriculum and skill-building.
“We have kids who love to do those types of things and don’t have any connection or avenue to do those things at school,” Longenbaugh said. “This is one component of our school that I think is missing. This is a group of students I think we need to target.”
Also included in the discussion was talk about continuing to increase choice in the English department, allowing students more specialized literature or other language courses to take. That gives students more leeway to pick something they’re interested in, which improves performance and attention.
Board members also heard a presentation from Assistant Superintendent Becca Lamon about a new language arts curriculum program for elementary school students that will hopefully improve on the current system being used in classes.
Although there is a cost associated with the new program while the current has a lower financial burden, the main benefit is that the system comes with teaching materials, whereas teachers are currently responsible for finding their own items to help with lessons, Lamon said.
