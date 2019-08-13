LAGRANGE — Fire destroyed a LaGrange County home Sunday afternoon.
The single story, manufactured home is located at 0035 E. C.R. 060S, a small neighborhood just south of LaGrange. The fire was reported by neighbors who saw flames leaping from the back of the home and thick black smoke filling the air. By the time the first firefighting units arrived minutes later, the fire had already moved into the home’s attic.
Dave Elick, the LaGrange fire chief, said firefighters had to quickly set up at the ends of the home to stop the fire from spreading to neighboring homes.
No one was home at the time the fire started. In fact, no one was home at either of the neighboring homes that sit on each side of the destroyed home, leading Elick to suggest the fire likely had already spread through the home’s walls before neighbors across the street noticed the smoke and flames.
The home is owned by a Fort Wayne woman and rented out to a tenant. Those names were not available Monday morning.
Elick said his preliminary investigation suggests the fire started at the rear of the home and spread through the wall into the home’s attic.
“Once it got to the attic, there was nothing to stop it,” Elick said.
The fire was first reported about 5 p.m. Crews from Howe and the Johnson Township fire departments joined LaGrange firefighters on the scene. Firefighters remained on the scene for about four hours.
The fire remains under investigation.
