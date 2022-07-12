KENDALLVILLE — This year's Main Street Market has a new coordinator and, with it, will expand to run parallel both days to Kendallville Apple Festival.
It's also not out of the realm of possibility to reintroduce a bus route running between downtown and the fairgrounds, something the city hasn't had for a few years.
On Tuesday, Kendallville Main Street Manager Kristen Johnson presented a road closure request for Main Street on Oct. 1 and 2 on behalf of the Vintage Market.
The market is not affiliated with Apple Festival, but offers another street fair with local food and craft vendors for people who can't get enough over the weekend or would prefer to avoid the crowds at the fairgrounds.
This year's market has a new coordinator in Carla Lowe, owner of Carla's 5 Bucks Antiques and Such, who is working to get vendors locked in for both days as opposed to Saturday only, as has been the case in the past.
The market will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.
Main Street will be closed between Mitchell and Rush Streets, as well as West Rush Street from Main to the alley next to City Hall. Johnson said those are the same street closures that were used for May's Fairy, Gnome and Troll Festival and they worked well.
Since the market will run two days, the setup would stay overnight.
Police Chief Lance Waters said he wasn't concerned about vendor spaces staying overnight and police would keep an eye on it.
"We'll just do some extra foot patrols over night," Waters said.
Board of Works and Public Safety members asked about the possibility of a bus route running between downtown and the fairgrounds.
Last year, Apple Festival had shuttle pickups at Fairview Plaza by Rural King and at East Noble Middle School on Drake Road, but nothing in downtown.
"I just need to check on availability and pricing," Johnson said, offering no guarantee. "We'd like to make it happen. It's just a matter of whether it's in our budget our not."
In other business, Waters gave an update on training of the department's newest K-9 officer, Winnie, who is assigned to East Noble School Resource Officer Sgt. John Dixon and will work in the K-12 school setting.
Winnie joined the department in March as a two-month-old puppy after the unexpected death of Dixon's former K-9 partner, Knight. Winnie, a Golden Retriever, will be trained similarly to Knight to detect drugs, gunpowder and also potentially do tracking work.
Waters reported that Winnie is already picking up the skills quickly. She'll continue to get drug recognition training before also being trained to pick up on the scent of gunpowder, a key additional sniffing skill for school settings.
"She's already recognized all the narcotics. She's alerting to all of them. We're looking forward to her continuing progress," Waters said. "Heroin is one of the hardest for them to typically recognize and she's already alerting for that."
