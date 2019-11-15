6 booked into
Noble County Jail
ALBION — Six people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning, according to jail records.
Mildred L. Bentley, 53, of the 400 block of Chiswell Run, Avilla, was arrested at 8:06 p.m. Wednesday by Kendallville police on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; intimidation, a Class A misdemeanor; and disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor. Bentley was held on $3,500 bond.
Kari J. Ensley, 38, of the 00 block of East Edgewater Drive South, Garrett, was arrested at 9:19 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Ensley was held on $7,500 bond.
Lori R. Leatherman, 52, of the 2100 block of North C.R. 225E, Albion, was arrested at 11:27 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Leatherman was held on $1,500 bond.
Jereme B. Ritchie, 40, of the 400 block of Freeman Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:28 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation. Ritchie was held without bond.
Nicki S. Wicker, 34, of the 1000 block of South Wayne Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 8:09 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation. Wicker was held without bond.
Stephanie A. Young, 32, of the 300 block of North Line Street, Columbia City, was arrested at 3:12 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation. Young was held without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.