ALBION — Additional funds are on their way to help Central Noble cover the costs of its upcoming capital projects.
The Central Noble school board approved a resolution at Monday’s meeting for additional appropriations regarding bonds being used to fund its building projects.
Central Noble Business Manager Tyler Osenbaugh said the appropriation for the expected revenue generated from the bonds will be $1,840,000.
“With the bond sale we must appropriate the funds for the projects that we discussed in the previous project hearing (last month’s meeting),” he said. “The impact on the taxpayer will be able to be calculated when they structure the payoff schedule for the bonds but will be less than $.06 tax rate.”
He said in the meeting that tax rates will not go up in result to the additional appropriations because it would not be acceptable in the community.
Board members were presented the proposed projects in July that included upgrading the wall panels at the elementary school’s gymnasium, repaving two parking lots with blacktop at the high school and elementary school, sealing cracks at the entrances of the high school and elementary school and replacing the controls for the corporation’s HVAC systems.
At the time, Central Noble Business Manager Tyler Osenbaugh told the board the exterior of the elementary school gym was deteriorating and needs to be repaired. That project will cost $780,000.
The elementary and Junior/Senior High schools parking lots will be repaved and cracks will be filled in. The school plans to spend $85,000 on this project.
In total, the cost of of the projects will be more than $1 million and are set to begin in summer 2023.
They considered starting the projects this year, but held off due to increased costs of materials due to inflation.
In other business, the board filled a number of vacant positions across the corporation. This includes:
Laura Scott, moving to 6th Grade Volleyball Head Coach, Samantha Schoeff as 6th Grade Volleyball Coach, Mariah Keirn, Junior High Soccer Coach, Ryan Ule, Junior High Soccer Assistant coach, Erion Clark, Unified Flag Football head coach, Tabitha Thompson, Junior/Senior High instructional assistant, Corey Sexton, Elementary IA, Kirby Flory, Elementary IA, Cassandra Lash, Primary IA, Maysie Clouse, Primary IA, Sam Malcolm, Junior High Science Teacher, Megan Fennell, SLPA, Marla Berkes, Junior/Senior LD & At-Risk IA, Clorissa Iddings, Junior/Senior ED IA and Michele Szczepanski, Substitute Bus Driver.
Administrators expressed their pleasure for the corporation filling vacancies.
Superintendent Robby Morgan told the board the school’s IREAD scores came in and were 7.1% higher than other school corporations in Noble County. He credited Central Noble’s new curriculum and that it has been money well invested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.