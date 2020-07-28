LAGRANGE — Let the children’s games begin.
LaGrange County Parks and Recreation Department Naturalist Leslie Arnold is hosting a series of “Lost Button” games for children on Thursday on the lawn next to the department’s Dallas Lake park office.
Based on the famous “Frog and Toad” story by writer, Arnold Lobel, the games start and 9 a.m.
Arnold said she will read the classic children’s story with children, and then play a series of games with buttons. Participants will get to meet a live frog and toad. Children of all ages are welcome, but the target audience is ages 5-8.
“This program is perfect for children who need a refresher on basic math skills like counting, sorting, and comparing,” Arnold said.
Every child must be accompanied by an adult. This activity is completely outdoors. Family units need to bring five to 10 mixed buttons, a blanket or lawn chairs, water bottles, snacks, insect repellent, and sun screen. Families will be spaced 6 feet apart. The event is limited to 25 people.
To reserve a spot or learn more, contact Arnold at 463-4022 or by email at arnold@lagrangecounty.org.
Dallas Lake Park is located at 0505 W 700 S, Wolcottville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.