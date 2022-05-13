KENDALLVILLE — It's a dangerous profession, one that has been only growing more dangerous recently.
Hundreds of men and women who donned the uniform and badge to serve as police officers did not get a chance to return home over the last two years.
So, on Friday, the Kendallville Police Department gathered in unity to remember those who have been lost in the line of duty as well as be recognized for the ongoing sacrifices officers make to protect and serve.
In Friday's afternoon ceremony at the city's new downtown pocket park, under a nearly cloudless sky and bright, hot sun, Chief Lance Waters reminded his brothers and sisters in service of the important role they play in the community.
Officers respond to all kinds of different scenarios — from minor medical issues to missing children to horrible traffic accidents to individuals in crisis to situations of mortal danger where people are ready to commit violence upon others or officers — and police must remain vigilant because even something mundane can become something unexpected.
"We must be equally adept in handling each and every one of these situations," Waters said. "It puts us under a great deal of stress."
So far this year, 105 police officers in the U.S. have lost their lives, following more than 600 officers killed in 2021 and more than 400 in 2020.
"As officers, I think we understand and realize that our jobs, at times, is inherently dangerous. And I think we have all accepted that," Waters said. "(The danger) doesn't just include these high-stress, tension situations. It's even our daily driving, working traffic control."
New to this year's memorial service was the laying of a wreath, similar to the ceremony that takes place at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington D.C. Waters and Mayor Suzanne Handshoe laid the wreath, mostly white and adorned with red and blue flowers and a blue ribbon.
"I want (this wreath) to serve as a reminder for each of us to work together, so our name will never be placed upon that wall," Waters said.
He encouraged his officers to take time to leave their heavy job behind them when they go home off duty. To spend time, not just be present but engage and enjoy with their families in the moments that they can, to recognize all the sacrifices those families make so they can wear the badge.
Handshoe asked the attendees present to consider 29 names of the men and women — officers, detectives, supervisors, dispatchers, school resource officers, code enforcement officers and office staff — and pray for their safety and well-being, as she does every time she hears an emergency siren go off in the city of Kendallville.
"I would ask that you pray for these people," Handshoe said. "God bless each and every one of you and thank you for being here on this remarkable day."
Unlike past years, Kendallville did not read the list of names of fallen Indiana law enforcement officers over the years, but did recognize officers who have hit recent milestones with the department.
Detective Doug Davis — also a member of the department honor guard — was recognized for 15 years of service on the force, while first-shift Officer Ben Jones was recognized for five years of service.
Jones was also honored a second time, receiving a new Medal of Valor award from the department. Waters had wanted to create the new commendation for the department, one that would be awarded based on nominations from within the department and not just from his office.
While still mulling the new decoration, Waters had received an email recommending Jones for commendation, making him an ideal first recipient of the award.
The nomination came from Officer Kevin Pegan, who wrote to Waters and Sgt. Nathan Stahl to extol Jones for his role in rescuing a homeowner from a house fire on Lima Road.
Pegan described the fully-engulfed house fire and the effort to extract the homeowner, who was still inside the house futilely trying to douse the flames with a garden hose. Pegan, a former firefighter before joining the police force, described a house so thick with smoke that he was forced to the floor to crawl.
When the homeowner refused to leave, Jones picked the man up and carried him out of the house, a structure so dangerous that firefighters had to later evacuate the building for fear of collapse, Pegan explained.
"He showed no hesitation to follow me into that house," Pegan said of his colleague and the courage he displayed.
With the playing of "Taps" and prayers from local Pastor Percy Young, officers were dismissed to return to their daily duty.
