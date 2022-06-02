Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Wednesday morning, according to jail records.
Michael P. Blodgett, 54, of the 200 block of South Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 7:21 p.m. Monday by Kendallville police on a charge of public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor. Blodgett was released on his own recognizance.
Nick J. Carunchia, 32, of the 600 block of East Mitchell Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 6:30 p.m. Monday by Avilla police on a charge of invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor. Carunchia was released on his own recognizance.
Alvaro B. Lima-Ramirez, 18, no address provided, was arrested at 2:35 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a charge of operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license, a Class C misdemeanor. Lima-Ramirez was held without bond.
Anthony D. Dooley, 38, of the 700 block of Valley River Drive, Columbia City, was arrested at 1:17 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on two warrants charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Dooley was held on $1,000 bond.
Dilyn Roy A. Gallinger, 25, of the 2600 block of Broadway, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 11:45 p.m. Tuesday by Rome City police on a charge of theft-vehicle, a Level 6 felony. Gallinger was held on $2,500 bond.
Kurtis R. Hawver, 32, of the 800 block of East Mitchell Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 5:59 p.m. Tuesday by Kendallville police on a charge of domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child less than 16 years old, a Level 6 felony. Hawver was held on $2,500 bond.
Collin W. Lane, 24, of the 30900 block of Riverbend Circle, Osceola, was arrested at 1:53 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class C misdemeanor. Lane was held on $2,500 bond.
Dennis J. Moore, 72, of the 4800 block of North C.R. 150E, Albion, was arrested at 9:35 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on charges of strangulation, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; and domestic battery-simple assault, a Class A misdemeanor. Moore was held on $2,500 bond.
Jesse E. Napier, 36, of the 900 block of West Lincoln Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 1:53 a.m. Wednesday by Rome City police on charges of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; and theft-vehicle, a Level 6 felony. Napier was held without bond.
Rory A. Parkison, 65, of the 3000 block of East S.R. 8, Albion, was arrested at 8:28 a.m. Tuesday by Albion police on a charge of operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more, a Class A misdemeanor. Parkison was held on $2,500 boned.
Gene D. Rollins, 30, of the 1800 block of Raleigh Avenue, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:57 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 5 felony. Rollins was held without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.