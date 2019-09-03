WOLCOTTVLLE — The Wolcottville convention that selected two new Republican candidates for this fall’s general election has been challenged and will be reviewed by the Noble County Election Board.
The convention took place in Wolcottvile’s Town Hall on Wednesday, Aug. 22. That convention placed Wolcottville resident Steve Cords as the Republican candidate for the open seat on the Wolcottville Town Board, replacing incumbent and current town board member Jason Boggs. That same convention also placed political newcomer Lauren Newsome as the Republican candidate for Wolcottville town clerk-treasurer, replacing incumbent June Woods.
It appears that at least two challenges have been filed in connection with that convention. Information about who made those challenges and on what grounds was not made available at this time.
The Aug. 22 convention ran into a few bumps when people showed up to vote who weren’t on a list of registered voters. As Republican party leaders tried to straighten out the situation, making calls with Noble County election officials, all of the disputed voters ended up going home without casting a ballot.
One of the people who wasn’t allowed to vote was Cords, who ended up winning the nomination despite not being able to cast his own ballot.
The Noble County Election Board will meet on Sept. 9 at 9 a.m. in the Noble County Treasurer’s office to examine the convention and those challenges.
Pat Brown, the LaGrange County Republican Party chairman, said the Noble County Election Board is hearing those challenges because the Noble County Republican Party was in charge of the convention. Brown also said that just because the results of the convention were challenged does not automatically mean that the convention’s results will be overturned.
