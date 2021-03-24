LIGONIER — Noble County senior citizens can turn the clock back 50 years to the 1970s next month for the P.U.L.S.E. Senior Citizen Prom.
If at first you get canceled because of COVID-19, try, try again.
The prom will be on April 17 at the Community Learning Center, 401 E. Diamond St., Kendallville, running from 6-9 p.m. with doors opening at 5 p.m.
This year’s theme is Groovy 70s, which was the planned theme for the 2020 event before COVID-19 struck and Indiana was thrust into a stay-at-home order. Attendees are encouraged to dig in their closest and find their funkiest 1970s clothing to wear.
It’s a night of dining, getting your groove on and a chance to win amazing prizes! Entertainment will be provided by the FORDS. Who will be this year's king and queen? It could be you! So dust off those dancing shoes and pull out those bell bottoms.
Those interested will need to RSVP by April 8 by sending names, address and phone numbers of those attending with your payment to 1599 Lincolnway S, Ligonier, IN 46767. Tickets are $10 each for singles and $20 for couples. Make checks payable to the Community foundation of Noble County with PULSE Prom in the memo.
The prom is an annual event hosted by PULSE, a local philanthropy organization made up of area high school students and sponsored by the Community Foundation of Noble County in Ligonier.
