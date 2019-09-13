ALBION — The Noble County Commissioners got a more detailed look at what an annex building could look like during a special session held Thursday at the Noble County Courthouse.
The commissioners have tasked American Structurepoint with using the results of a space study to narrow down the options as they consider consolidating Noble County offices under two roofs — a renovated courthouse and a new county government building.
The county currently operates in seven buildings that it owns and two buildings that are leased. To make county government more convenient for all those who have business with the county, the commissioners requested the space study to attempt to consolidate its operations.
American Structurepoint architect Dan Weinheimer said his firm should be able to provide cost estimates within the next month or so.
According to Zack Smith, Noble County Highway Department engineer and project coordinator, the county will have up to $15.2 million to spend before it reaches its debt ceiling.
The goal remains to have bids and financing ready to go in the spring of 2021.
The work will be separated into two projects — the annex and courthouse renovations, Smith said. There will be separate bidding and funding for each.
“Our goal is to keep the project as cost-effective as possible,” Smith said.
American Structurepoint presented five very preliminary schematic design options to the commissioners Aug. 12, centering on minor to major renovations to the Noble County Courthouse to three different options for a government annex building.
Feedback from that meeting was used to narrow down the proposed design of the annex.
Thursday, American Structurepoint showed more detailed schematic drawings of the annex, pitched as having a lower level, a ground floor and an upper floor. County offices were placed in the annex based on feedback from department heads and the Aug. 12 meeting.
“Nothing we are showing is set in stone,” American Structurepoint’s Matt Wright said prior to the start of Thursday’s morning session. “You are welcome to tweak it.”
There was some tweaking discussed at Thursday’s morning meeting, but the proposed traditionally designed exterior of the building was to Commissioner Gary Leatherman’s liking.
“It’s appealing, and it ties in the whole (design) aspect of the courthouse,” Leatherman said.
The design included an outside plaza area on the northeast corner of the block.
Weinheimer said the project will have to include some sort of water detention mechanism to handle the run-off from the new structure. The options discussed Thursday were to retain the water in a surface pond on the property or to bury a tank which would hold the water before it is gradually run off into Albion’s stormwater system.
It is more expensive to build underground storage, Weinheimer said, but because there isn’t much free ground to work with to establish a surface retention pond, that may be the only viable option.
The cost of such an underground storage system could run between $250,000-$300,000, according to American Structurepoint.
The water storage system could be installed underneath the plaza, according to the architects.
The proposed design of the annex has it taking up the entire half block which currently houses the Noble County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and a parking lot.
Bringing all county offices to a two-block area in downtown Albion is going to create some parking issues. By moving the footprint of the annex to the south edge, a handful of additional spaces would be made available. The idea of creating diagonal parking to the west of the annex was also addressed.
Renovations to the current courthouse were not discussed in detail, but minor renovations — rather than major — were named.
The main entrance to the Noble County Courthouse might be shifted to the west side under the plan proposed by the architects.
The main, public entrance to the annex would be on the east side.
Leatherman said he preferred there be a second, employee-only entrance to the annex. He estimated that 90% of county employees at the courthouse utilize the south entrance. The main, public entrance to the courthouse is currently on the north side.
Noble County E-911 Director Shellie Coney was the only department head in attendance at Thursday’s morning session, and she initially requested a change in location for her department from the lower level in the proposed annex to the top floor.
She said it was more expensive to run wiring from the basement to antennas on the roof, and that morale for her department would be improved if there was access to at least some natural light.
Preliminary plans presented by American Structurepoint had the dispatch center being located in the lower level on the north side of the building, which would have been a windowless environment.
It was later suggested by one of the architects about the possibility of moving the dispatch center to the south side of the lower level, which would allow some lighting to enter the building due to the natural slope of the land upward from the south.
“That would work,” Coney said.
