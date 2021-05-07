KENDALLVILLE — As Kendallville’s parks director, Jim Pankop is lord of an unique kingdom. Not many municipalities can boast of a 500-acre park surrounding the 117-acre Bixler Lake within their boundaries, or a top-notch sports complex that draws local, regional and national tournament athletes to play in Kendallville.
Add in the parks with deep woods, a campground, wetlands, a nature center, trails, native grasses, wildflowers and community gardens and the kingdom is just how Pankop likes it.
After 10 years leading the park department, Pankop is retiring May 21 to spend more time in the outdoors he loves.
“I love to fish, hunt, camp and travel,” he said. “Three of my friends are already retired. My grandsons are old enough to go with me now.”
Pankop grew up playing in Kendallville’s parks, never thinking that he would one day supervise their care. He graduated from East Noble, then Purdue University with a degree in wildlife and forestry management. After college, his father gave him a job in the service shop of his Dodge-Chrysler dealership.
Pankop liked the mechanical work but longed to be outdoors.
“My first love is working with my hands and getting out to do things,” he said.
The opportunity came in 1985 when the parks department had an opening for a facilities manager to do maintenance. Pankop got the job.
He’s seen many changes in the department during his 36-year tenure.
“It’s been a continual improvement of the parks over time,” Pankop said. “There are lots of updates and lots of changes in the equipment we use to take care of the parks.”
The best change has come in the new-style, zero-turn lawn mowers, he said, which saves time in cutting all the grass in all the park’s properties. Several retirees work part-time to help with the mowing.
Pankop has camped his way to many travel destinations and is looking forward to more in his retirement. He prefers traditional tent camping to RV camping, and enjoys cooking meals over the campfire. He hasn’t been camping for quite a while, he said, because he found his camping time limited by being on call nearly all the time for park incidents.
Pankop said he attributes his success to the team of coworkers he has.
“You can’t accomplish anything alone,” he said. “I like working with my coworkers. It’s a great community to raise money in for projects. The community is very generous.”
Pankop also had support from former park board member Dr. Thomas Jansen.
“We met every Wednesday for the last 10 years,” Pankop said. “I really appreciate him! I couldn’t have done this job without him.”
Pankop said his biggest park project was the Phase II expansion of the Kendallville Sports Complex, which added another pinwheel of ball diamonds, more restrooms, a pavilion, a mobile stage and paved the dust-bowl parking lot. The project was about $2.8 million, and received Regional Cities funding
Other projects took a sanitary sewer to the east side of Bixler Lake Park and campground, and playground equipment was replaced at three sites. The fishing channel was dredged, the youth center was updated and the tennis courts got a facelift last year.
Pankop completed the projects listed in two 5-year master plans. He supervised the building of two pavilions, the Rotary pavilion and the Jansen pavilion, and worked at fundraising for every project.
Pankop calls Kendallville’s parks an outstanding resource for residents and appreciates the uniqueness of its parks. Not many cities have a lake the size of Bixler within the city, with all the land around it protected from development.
“People had forethought,” he said about preserving Bixler Lake as a natural area. “It’s amazing and a rare thing.”
Indeed, Bixler Lake was seen as an area of natural beauty as early as 1854, when it was a community swimming hole and “a place of public resort.” The Flying Dutchman, a 50-passenger steamboat, began operation in 1866 to take people to the lake’s east side. The steamboat was the first of several boating services on the lake.
Even though Pankop’s retiring from the day-to-day operations of the parks, he plans to keep an eye on things. Among the future projects in the pipeline are a skate park and engineering for upgrades to the campground, where a ball diamond will be removed to create RV sites with electrical hookups.
“It will be interesting to sit back and see the future projects,” he said. “It’s been fun and a good place to work. I got outside.”
