LAGRANGE — Parkview LaGrange Hospital and Parkview Center for Healthy Living invite area residents in need of lab testing to attend “Check-Up Day” at the hospital on Thursday, June 8.
Check-Up Day makes it convenient to obtain common lab tests at a reduced cost. The event will take place from 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. in conference rooms A and B on the lower level of Parkview LaGrange.
Participants have a choice between two blood test packages including a lipid profile and glycohemoglobin A1C for $50, and add comprehensive metabolic profile, complete blood count, a thyroid stimulating hormone or a prostate-specific antigen (PSA) for men for an additional charge.
The Diamond Package includes the two tests in the Green Package plus the four optional tests listed above for a total cost of $115. The Diamond Package can also be purchased without the PSA for $100.
Individuals who choose either wellness package can also add any of these additional tests:
• Iron, $15
• Vitamin B12, $25
• Vitamin D, $40
Both wellness package requires a 10- to 12-hour fast before the appointment. During fasting, it is OK to drink water to avoid dehydration and take regular medications as prescribed.
Apart from the wellness packages, three single tests are available. Fasting is not required for these tests:
• Glycohemoglobin A1C, $30
• TSH, $35
• PSA, $35
Pre-registration is required. Participants must register for a Check-Up Day event in advance by calling 347-8125. Make sure to leave a voicemail if a Parkview Center for Healthy Living team member is unavailable to take your call. Payment may be made in advance, or by cash, check or credit card at the event.
The Francine’s Friends Mobile Mammography coach will also visit Parkview LaGrange on June 8 from 7 a.m. to noon. The specially equipped coach offers convenience and privacy for any person receiving a screening mammogram, which takes about 15 minutes. Specially trained technicians from the Breast Diagnostic Center (BDC) provide the service, and all women over 35 are welcome. The BDC will bill insurance directly for any person who is insured. For people without insurance, the BDC offers a reduced rate if payment is made the day of service. Funding is available for
women who need assistance.
Call 483-1847 to make an appointment for a mammogram. Advance scheduling is preferred; walk-in appointments may not be available.
Information about this event and other Check-Up Days can also be found at parkview.com/checkupdays.
Parkview LaGrange Hospital is located at 207 N. Townline Road in LaGrange.
