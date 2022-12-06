LIGONIER — “Night in Bethlehem” will be presented Sunday, Dec. 11, at The CrossWalk facility by a cast from the Ligonier United Methodist Church, 466 Townline Road. The live Nativity performance will be from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Audience members will be greeted at 4 p.m. by Roman soldiers as they register for the census and enter Bethleham’s gate. They will interact with the townspeople of Bethlehem, including a shopkeeper of fruits and nuts, an innkeeper, a high priest and a shepherd boy and his lamb.
The story of the birth of Jesus begins at 6 p.m. with a live performance as the audience learns of the “Greatest Gift of All.”
