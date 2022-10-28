ALBION — The agenda for Friday’s regional Permitting Excellence Coalition meeting?
It included some dairy manure — with a side of mayo.
The coalition consists of county, city and town officials responsible for land use practices, economic development and permitting through northeastern Indiana.
The group meetings quarterly with a pair of set goals:
• to help streamline permitting processes so contractors in northeastern Indiana aren’t having to juggle multiple sets of rules and guidelines; and
• to share what is happening in one county or area — and how that issue is being handled — so others can be prepared should that issue arise in their community or jurisdictional area.
Friday’s meeting was held in the new Noble County Annex in Albion and was hosted by Noble County Plan Director Teresa Tackett.
“The main purpose of this group is to have standardized processes,” said Kate Love-Jacobson, who works for Allen County and the city of Fort Wayne as their permit system coordinator.
If all areas of northeastern Indiana have similar rules and procedures for building permits, for example, it takes a lot of the guesswork out of the process.
“We’re trying to coordinate permitting throughout our area so we have consistent process,” said Patrick Rew, Allen County and city of Fort Wayne deputy director of land use.
“It makes it easier for contractors to go from county to county and know they aren’t going to get any surprises,” said Shad Paul, who works in the building department for the city of Huntington.
Another big benefit from such meetings is to hear what other areas are going through. If it’s happening in DeKalb County, it might be coming to LaGrange County. If an issue arises in Whitley County, those officials might glean valuable information from a planner in another county who has gone through the same issue already.
“It’s always good to have collaboration between like employees,” said Jennifer Barclay, Economic and Plan Development director for the city of Angola. “I really think that’s what this group does — (formulate and pass on) best practices.”
The morning session’s featured presentation was made by Noble County Councilman George Bennett, who also chairs the Noble County Plan Commission.
Bennett detailed what Noble County officials had done to create their own solar ordinance, which was passed in November 2021.
A year or so before that, Tackett had introduced the topic to the plan commission, saying it was coming.
“We were alert enough to realize we should be studying that,” Bennett said.
Tackett’s crystal ball was spot on.
Shortly thereafter, the Indiana General Assembly announced it would be working on its own statewide regulations for renewable energy. If Noble County did not act, it would be forced to abide by what the General Assembly passed into law.
“That created urgency for us,” Bennett said.
Some residents in the north central part of Noble County also were being solicited to join a large-scope commercial solar operation.
The Noble County Plan Commission focused nearly two years of effort into the issue, coming up with guidelines which eventually met the approval of the Noble County Commissioners, who created a commercial solar overlay district. The overlay district supersedes the original zoning and requires final approval by the commissioners.
Another option was to allow special use exemptions for such large-scale solar operations. But this would have put the solution solely in the hands of the Noble County Board of Zoning Appeals, so the plan commission took another route.
“We left that judgement with the highest level of county government,” Bennett said.
Bennett guided the group through some of the key decision points, including setbacks, which regulate how close to a residence or a property line a commercial solar operation can come.
The next section of the meeting involved a discussion on biofuels.
Noble County officials toured an operation outside of Plymouth.
The manure from a herd of approximately 1,000 dairy cows was piped to a pair of large holding tanks. The methane was captured — with the help of added food scraps and the waste materials from making chocolate — and then burned to spin a turbine which delivered electricity. According to Bennett, the amount of electricity provided is enough to power half of the city of Plymouth.
The dairy farmers contracted with a company that specializes in the process, and which oversees the manufacture of electricity.
The sale of that electricity to AEP was enough to pay off the startup costs in less than 5 years.
Because Noble County officials took the time to tour the facility, they have a better understanding if such a project is proposed in their county. And as a result of Friday’s discussion, so do many other counties and cities.
Huntington County officials then discussed a similar operation in their county, which involves mayonnaise. That company collects leftover mayo products and separates the waste into oil which is turned into biodiesel and nutrients which can go into animal feed.
Friday’s meeting also discussed jurisdictional issues as well as a permit scenarios review.
Meeting like Friday’s also foster camaraderie and the benefits of cohesiveness.
If Steuben County has a big issue come up that is only in the county’s jurisdiction, the city of Angola could be impacted.
“How do we work thought these things together to make it work?” Barclay said.
