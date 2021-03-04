Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Wednesday morning, according to jail records.
Athony T. Caudill, 27, of the 300 block of West Railroad Street, Albion, was arrested at 10:09 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Caudill was held without bond.
Thomas L. Harmon, 56, of the 1500 block of North Terrace Hills Road, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:42 a.m. Tuesday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Harmon was held on $2,500 bond.
Renee N. Kalogris, 23, of the 1400 block of Louisedale Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 7:58 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Kalogris was held on $2,500 bond.
Autumn R. Smith, 37, of the 2600 block of Darling Court, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 7:49 a.m. Monday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Smith was also wanted on two warrants charging failure to appear for court. Smith was held without bond.
Angelina M. Starkweather, 35, of the 11700 block of Angling Road, Wolcottville, was arrested at 6:47 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on two warrants charging failure to appear for court, a Class B misdemeanor. Starkweather was held on $7,500 bond.
Cameron O. Wade, 26, of the 600 block of Richmond Street, Kendallville, was booked at 12:54 p.m. Monday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided.
Abraham Avila Rivera, 22, of the 200 block of Water Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 10:52 a.m. Tuesday by Ligonier police on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; and reckless driving, a Class C misdemeanor. Rivera was held without bond.
Timothy L. Collis, 50, of the 1000 block of Milton Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 7:58 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation on a Class C misdemeanor. Collis was held on $2,500 bond.
Tyshon L. Powell, 26, of the 1300 block of Home Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 5:22 p.m. Tuesday by the U.S. Marshall’s Service. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Cassandra L. Richards, 28, of the 300 block of West Hazel Street, Albion, was arrested at 1:33 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging a probation violation. Richards was held without bond.
