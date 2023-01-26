KENDALLVILLE — LeeAnn DePew, a longtime actor, director and board member of Gaslight Playhouse, is the community theater’s 2022 Legacy Award recipient.
The Gaslight Playhouse Board of Directors voted to award DePew the honor in their meeting Jan. 14.
DePew has been involved with Gaslight Playhouse since 1986, when she appeared in Bob Avery’s production of “Cheaper by the Dozen.” She remained very active on stage until joining the board of directors in 2000.
After joining the board of directors, she directed many shows, including “Playing Doctor,” “The Odd Couple,” “Godspell,” “Pippin” and others. She recently mentioned that “Pippin” was one of her favorite shows to direct for Gaslight.
DePew served as president of the board of directors in 2005. At that time she brought Gaslight Playhouse back to its original home at Floral Hall on the Noble County Fairgrounds, where the theater remained until 2015. As president, she also brought Gaslight Playhouse into the digital age, creating a website and social media pages.
In recent years, DePew has continued to direct shows such as “Run For Your Wife,” “Caught in the Net,” and “Voice of the Prairie,” for which she won a Noble Award for best director.
In addition to directing, DePew has managed Gaslight’s virtual box office and designed many graphics and programs for shows.
DePew is a community-orientated professional in the field of education. She has taught students ranging from the elementary level to adult. Currently, DePew is back in the classroom with East Noble School Corp. She has a bachelor of science degree in special education from the University of Saint Francis. She is also certified as a library assistant.
DePew has been involved in theater since childhood. She has worked in many different theatre organizations ranging from high school, college and civic groups.
DePew’s other interests include; graphic design, marketing, and web design. Her interest in pageants and modeling led her to serve on both the Miss Noble County Pageant committee and the Miss Limberlost committee, eventually serving as the executive director for The Miss Limberlost Scholarship Pageant in 2007.
The Gaslight Playhouse Legacy Award was founded in 2020 to honor those who have given many years of foundational service to the non-profit organization, the longest operating community theater in Noble County. Previous recipients have been Craig and Karen Munk, Bob Avery and Jo Drudge.
