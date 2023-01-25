ALBION — A local justice system reform group asked the Noble County Commissioners Monday for a seat at the table when it comes to discussions of opioid settlement money.
Lawsuits filed against large-scale prescription opioid manufactures have led to a windfall of sorts to local governments. So far, Noble County has received $173,000 of a projected $580,000 from these lawsuit settlements.
By state statute, the Noble County Commissioners have the say in how the funds are disbursed.
Representatives of Noble County’s Justice Reinvestment Advisory Council appeared at Monday’s meeting not to request funds, but to express their interest in the funds once an evidence-based reform measure is established.
“We’re just asking for a seat at the table,” Noble County Superior Court II Judge Steve Hagen said.
The state mandated the formation of JRAC groups in all Indiana counties. Noble County’s group includes Chief Probation Officer Stacy Beam, Community Corrections Director Danyelle Wagner, Prosecutor Jim Mowery, Sheriff Max Weber and Hagen.
Hagen, Beam and Wagner spoke about the group during Monday’s meeting.
“So much of our jail population are repeat offenders,” Hagen said.
Noble County JRAC’s goal is to better equip people who leave the jail with skills so they don’t come back.
The main issues leading to recidivism are mental health and drug addiction.
The Indiana General Assembly has pledged money to help support the mental health component.
Representatives told the commissioners that some inmates released from jail are only given the medicine they need for two days. It’s common for it to take a month for someone to get an appointment with a physician, leaving a long gap when people don’t have their medicine, which can lead to people returning to criminal activity.
If Noble County’s JRAC can develop a plan that would provide assistance to people who are leaving the jail, they might be less likely to return.
“It’s cheaper to not jail people,” Hagen said. “It’s cheaper to get them help. With a little money we could save a lot of money.”
The group is working with community groups, including the Northeastern Center, to come up with an evidence-based treatment program which would provide substance abuse and mental health treatment to inmates after they leave jail.
“Drug addiction and mental health (issues) go hand-in-hand,” Hagen said.
If released citizens can get back to work, it’s a win-win for them and society, Hagen said. People who are jailed can’t provide for their families.
“Keep families intact,” he said. “Keep incomes intact.”
Commissioner Anita Hess suggested offering some sort of voucher system to allow inmates who can’t afford treatment or counseling to get it.
Also at Monday’s meeting of the commissioners:
• A discussion was held concerning private road standards as part of the Noble County Plan Commission’s major and minor subdivision ordinance.
A change in Noble County’s Unified Development Ordinance suggested the road must be built to minimum Noble County Highway Department standards and that such roads be inspected by the highway department.
Noble County Highway Department Engineer Zack Smith was opposed to that change.
By making private road approvals an official highway department function, Smith said the county would face liability issues. He also expressed concern about the workload inspecting these private roads would create.
Smith suggested that the plan commission require minor and major subdivision designs to be stamped by a professional engineer. This would shift any liability issues to the engineer.
Noble County Plan Director Teresa Tackett said she would take the idea back to the plan commission. The commissioners approved a 90-day moratorium on the plan commission accepting applications for subdivisions which would include private roads while the issue is resolved.
The commissioners would have the final approval on any changes to the UDO.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.