Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Friday morning, according to jail records.
Alan J. Annis, 24, of the 300 block of Mercer Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 8:36 p.m. Monday by Ligonier police on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor. Annis was released on his own recognizance.
Holly M. Lucas, 35, of the 6300 block of West C.R. 50N, Kimmell, was arrested at 12:59 p.m. Monday by Kendallville police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Lucas was held on $1,000 bond.
Ketankumar R. Patel, 37, of the 500 block of Windborough, Brownsburg, was arrested at 3:15 p.m. Monday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Patel was held on $2,500 bond.
Michael W. Vinson, 44, of the 300 block of Mercer Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 4:24 p.m. Monday by Ligonier police on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a Class C misdemeanor. Vinson was released on his own recognizance.
Kaitlyn A. Baird, 21, of the 3000 block of C.R. 31, Waterloo, was arrested at 11:19 p.m. Tuesday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony and possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony. Baird was held on $2,500 bond.
Chrissy L. Cope, 39, of the 900 block of South Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:53 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Cope was held without bond.
Kandeller A. Lawrence, 22, of the 1900 block of Fox Point Trail, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 10:22 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. Lawrence was released on own recognizance.
Bryan A Rowlison, 33, of the 10400 block of East C.R. 100S, LaGrange, was arrested at 6:28 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Rowlison was released on his own recognizance.
Jerrin Zirkle, 23, of the 900 block of Davis Street, Flint Michigan, was booked at 2:21 p.m. Tuesday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Level 6 felony charge. No further charging information provided.
Lacy E. Baker, 31, of the 7600 block of North S.R. 9, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:35 p.m. Wednesday on four warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor and a warrant charging a Class B misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Baker was held on $1,500 bond.
Billy E. Irvin Jr., 52, of the 100 block of North Orange Street, Albion, was arrested at 3:29 p.m. Wednesday on a court order. No charging information provided. Irvin was held without bond.
Tyler J. Jeckert, 30, of the 200 block of North Oak Street, Syracuse, was arrested at 3:46 a.m. Thursday by Ligonier police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. Jeckert was held on $2,500 bond.
Dustin A. Yeager, 23, of the 1600 block of St. Marys Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 4:44 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant relating to a court order on a Level 6 felony charge. No further charging information provided. Yeager was held without bond.
Michael B. Bolen, 30, of the 1000 block of C.R. 5, Corunna, was arrested at 9:05 p.m. Thursday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia and a synthetic urine charge. Bolen was released on his own recognizance.
Harold L. Bruce Jr., 53, of the 200 block of South Albany Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 3:14 p.m. Thursday by Wolcottville police on a charge of invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor. Bruce was held on $2,500 bond.
Vernon N. Krontz, 47, of the 700 block of Washington Court, South Whitley, was arrested at 1:45 p.m. Thursday on a warrant charging a probation violation. Krontz was held without bond.
Timothy R. Miller Jr., 28, of the 4100 block of South C.R. 900E, Wolcottville, was arrested at 5:45 p.m. Thursday by Kendallville police. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Adriana Reyes Mendez, 46, of the 3700 block of North C.R. 900W, Cromwell, was arrested at 6:35 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. Mendez was held on $1,000 bond.
David B. Schocke, 43, of the 100 block of South Park Avenue, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:48 a.m. Friday by Noble County police on charges of operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more; operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class C misdemeanor; and operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. Schocke was held on $2,500 bond.
Nichole A. Short, 32, of the 100 block of East Pittsburgh Street, Syracuse, was arrested at 10:27 a.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. Short was held without bond.
Aaron L. Traxler, 33, of the 400 block of Oak Trail, Garrett, was arrested at 11:36 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on two warrants charging failure to appear for court. Traxler was held without bond.
