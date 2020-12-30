ALBION — The Noble County Public Library’s main branch in Albion has been chosen as the site where Noble County residents will get vaccinated against the coronavirus.
Tthe Noble County Health Department and Noble County Emergency Management Agency made the announcement Tuesday.
The Noble County Library Board unanimously agreed to the use of the northern half of the basement level of the branch during a special meeting Monday evening, authorizing library Executive Director Sandy Petrie to sign any documents related to the arrangement.
Officials have not heard when the county may begin to get doses for distribution to the general public.
According to EMA Executive Director Mick Newton, the state will announce which risk groups will be eligible for the vaccine first, and those people will have to register online through a statewide database.
Newton had been searching for a centralized location, and had announced his search through this newspaper.
“I was reading the paper and saw Mick Newton and the commissioners were looking for a vaccination site,” Petrie said. “I called Mick.”
Newton said he had considered the library, but was concerned with the fact that the northern half of the basement of the library would not be usable for four or five months or longer.
“I thought it was too much to ask,” Newton said.
Other than a centralized location, Newton needed a semi-permanent home for the vaccination location so it wouldn’t need to be constantly torn down and then set up again. The state was requiring evening and weekend hours, too.
Newton just wasn’t sure if the library would be acceptable to that much disruption.
He needn’t have doubted it.
“This is really important to have a place for vaccinations,” Petrie said during Monday’s board meeting. “I’m excited we can contribute in this way.”
“It sounds like a good idea to me,” library board member Reta Sherwin said.
Newton and one of the commissioners toured the facility on Monday.
Newton said the basement section will be broken up into four areas:
• A triage area where greeting and appointment verification will take place
• An area for registration
• The vaccination area
• An observation area where those who have been vaccinated will be watched for any serious side effects for 15 minutes.
The library has all that, and fits the additional criteria of having adequate parking and is handicapped accessible.
“The biggest advantage is it’s centralized,” Newton said.
The only small obstacle which will need to be overcome is Newton’s plan calls for entry through Door 5 in the basement, with exit only through Door 6, which is a secondary entrance/exit.
There is a stretch of about seven feet of grass which will needed to be paved or a small bridge created to keep people from having to walk through the grass, perhaps in inclement weather.
Petrie said this would actually be doing the library a favor to connect the pavement with the secondary exit/entrance.
The normal operations of the library wouldn’t be affected, Petrie said.
“We’re pretty sure it’s not going to be a big issue for us,” she said. “I wanted (the county) to know the library is an asset and we’re here for them.”
Newton was more than appreciative of the library’s flexibility.
“The library should be lauded for stepping up,” Newton said. “They’re serving the people of Noble County.”
