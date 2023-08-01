KENDALLVILLE — Three local churches are looking for donations to make sure every elementary school child in the East Noble School Corp. has a backpack with school supplies ready for the coming year.
“It helps so teachers don’t have to spend their own money,” said one of the effort’s organizers, Regan Ford.
Legacy Church, Crosspointe Family Church and the First Church of God are collaborating on the project.
Anyone wishing to donate to the effort can contact one of the churches or call Ford at 349-8743.
Time is an issue. The first day of school at East Noble is Aug. 9.
