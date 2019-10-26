When it comes to students who are defaulting on student loans, Indiana is one of the worst in the nation.
But, locally, most northeast Indiana colleges and universities aren’t doing too bad when it comes to student default rates.
According to new nationwide data released by LendEDU, an online loan agency that offers student and personal loans, Indiana ranks 47th — fifth worst — among states and Washington D.C. with a student default rate of 14.24%. Close to 24,000 student borrowers were in default on their loans.
Nevada is the worst state in the union, with a default rate of 18.16%. Massachusetts was the best, with a rate of just 5.82% across its 168 colleges and universities.
A student loan is considered to be in default if more than 270 days have passed since payment was made. The data represents figures for 2016, the most recent data available via the U.S. Department of Education.
Locally, Trine University in Angola had a default rate of 6.6%, while Purdue Fort Wayne posted a 7.5% default rate, both within range of averages for private and public universities, respectively. Ivy Tech, which includes the entire statewide system, was one of the state’s highest, at 17.8%.
According to the Institute for College Access and Success, the average Indiana student leaves school with $29,064 in debt, with about 57% of students taking on some kind of borrowing in their college career.
With a typical repayment term of 10 years for student borrowers, that means monthly loan payments would be $242.20 per month without interest. With interest, that $29,000 debt would require monthly payments of about $335 to accomplish a 10-year payback schedule.
The data shows a broad disparity based on the type of university. Four-year schools, both public and private had rather low default rates, 6.8% for public schools and 6.3% for private schools.
But non-four-year schools, those either offering two-year degrees or other training programs, were significantly higher. At those schools, 15.9% of public school students were in default and 15.5% at private schools.
Worst of all, however, were proprietary, for-profit schools, which had an overall default rate of 15.2%. Four-year for-profit schools had a default rate double that of public and private colleges at 13.7%, while schools offering less than four-year degrees were worse at 17.7%.
Battling student defaults
Since the federal data is on a time lag, Charlee Beasor, communications director for the Indiana Commission for Higher Education, said Indiana has already made some improvements in the metric.
Beasor said newer data available to the state shows approximately a 4 percentage point improvement in the default rate.
One factor helping the statewide rate was that ITT Technical Institute, an Indiana-headquartered for-profit college with many defaults, closed in 2016.
Beyond that, the state implemented a program in recent years requiring colleges and universities to annually mail out student debt letters, detailing how much a student has borrowed and what their estimated monthly repayment might be.
“That’s one of the best tools we have,” Beasor said. “That helps estimate their student debt and monthly payments. It’s a relatively newer tool but a useful one so far. What we focus on in the commission is transparency for learners.”
Transparency and financial literacy are the two main avenues universities have used to attack the problem, too.
Although colleges and universities can’t directly do anything to ensure their students pay back any loans — repayment doesn’t typically start until after a student graduates or withdraws — universities are taking some steps to make sure students are cognizant about the costs of attending and the monthly cost of repayment.
Trine University in Angola has specific staff devoted to counseling students and families about college costs in an effort to help them make informed decisions about paying for school.
The university does offer significant need-based and merit-based financial aid, but Kim Bennett, assistant vice president for enrollment management at Trine University, said Trine recognized that it needed to be more proactive about the topic, especially after the stock market crash during the Great Recession crippled some investment-based college funds and hurt family incomes.
“We saw our loan volume increasing many years ago. That (signaled) we needed to be proactive,” Bennett said. “Right now, even today, we had class today where we went in and talked about budgeting. We make students fill our a job scenario — what do you think you’ll be making, where do you think you’ll be living?”
Doug Hess, director of financial aid at Purdue Fort Wayne, said financial literacy is the main component of his university’s approach and the department tries to make as many in-person contacts with students and families as possible.
Purdue Fort Wayne’s merit scholarship programs aim to reward students with good high school grade-point averages and ACT or SAT test scores, with the goal of making four years of college as affordable as possible. Loans are often a component of a student’s financial plan, so helping them be informed about the cost they’ll be incurring is important.
“We like to have those conversations. We like to have at orientation or on the road with admissions recruiting, we want to make sure they borrow conservatively, but at the same time it’s always an option if they choose to go down that path (of borrowing) and lay out all the options,” Hess said. “For every $4,000 a student borrows, you’re looking at about $50 a month to pay back.”
Bennett said on top of counseling during their school years, Trine also mails follow-ups to students at two-, four- and six-month points after they’re out of school — six months post-graduation being the typical starting point for loan repayment — to inform them about options available to help with repayment including loan consolidation, requesting a forbearance or setting up an income-based repayment plan.
Default disparity
The reasons for why four-year universities have lower default rates than two-year or certificate programs aren’t concrete, but several factors are at play.
Bennett couldn’t speak directly to the cause of the rift, but offered a few possibilities as to why the default rate is so much higher for two-year schools.
First, four-year universities like Trine may be better equipped to offer financial aid packages to students, which helps defray the overall cost of attendance. Second, a four-year school is more likely to attract “traditional students,” 18-year-olds coming straight out of high school who have been planning to attend college for years, while two-year degree programs may appeal more to working adults seeking to bolster their education or low-income students who don’t believe they can afford a four-year education, Bennett said.
According to data gathered by the Commission for Higher Education, students who start but don’t finish a degree are the most likely to default on their loans, Beasor said.
“We know that often students who are defaulting on loans are the ones who have some college but don’t actually finish and get their degree,” Beasor said. “The best way to stop from defaulting is to complete the degree.”
Even taking more time to finish a degree can have a major financial impact on the back end. According to a 2018 commission report, finishing a two-year degree costs generally costs about $17,000. But the average time it takes Hoosier students to finish an associate’s degree is about 3 1/2 years, which raises the cost to around $30,000.
The default disparity also could be due to the wage potential of different post-secondary degrees.
In Indiana, a person with a four-year degree earns a median income approximately $17,500 larger annually than a high school graduate, according to U.S. Census earnings data. But for associate degree holders, that increase is only about $3,500 over high school grads, suggesting that students at two-year schools may be taking on debt but not getting a significant earnings boost out of their education.
Tips for avoiding default
One big step to avoiding student loan defaults starts before ever entering the college classroom — maximizing financial aid.
The more “free” money students can accumulate through grants and scholarship programs reduces the amount of borrowing and, therefore, reduces the chance of having a burdensome loan payment.
That’s part of the financial literacy component schools try to tackle, with one important step being filling out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid annually. Completing the FAFSA can open eligibility to need-based aid like the Pell Grant of $6,195 for low-income families, opportunity grants for low-income students, federally subsidized Stafford Loans with a lower interest rate or work study eligibility.
Indiana as a state is also first in the Midwest and one of the top in the nation for giving out need-based aid, Beasor said, through programs like the Frank O’Bannon Grant or 21st Century Scholars program.
But regardless of the amount of debt or a person’s income, Hess advised that the absolute worst thing a borrower can do is ignore their loan bill.
Defaulting on a student loan will severely damage a person’s credit and student loans can’t usually be discharged via bankruptcy.
“If they get in over their head, the worst thing they could do is hide from their debt,” Hess said. “Work with your servicer. Work with your federal servicer. They might be able to work with your situation. Most of them would rather get $25 or $30 a month instead of that $50 I mentioned earlier. At least you’re showing good faith.”
