ALBION — Whether or not the town of Albion receives the Community Crossing Grant it is seeking for roadwork in 2023 remains to be seen.
But one thing is for sure, if the grant does happen, the town will have the engineering plans it needs to do that work.
During Tuesday’s regularly scheduled meeting of the Albion Town Council, the town agreed to a contract with its on-call engineering firm, VS Engineering, to do the required design work.
According to terms of the agreement, the town would pay no more than $19,600 for the work.
VS Engineering was selected by the town as its as-needed engineering firm following a lengthy process which included interviews with multiple firms several months ago.
The town will be applying for Community Cross Grant money, which pays 75% of the cost from federal government funds administrated by the state, for the follow street segments:
• North Oak Street from Jackson to Jefferson,
• South Oak Street, from Main Street to Railroad Street;
• Jackson Street, from North Oak to North York;
• Railroad Street from South York to the town limits;
• South York Street from Main Street to the railroad tracks;
• Weber Road from Hidden Diamonds Park to Seventh Street;
• Seneca Street, from Seventh Street to Fourth Street;
• Fifth Street from Main Street to Perry Street;
• Sixth Street from Perry Street to Seneca Street;
• Perry Street from Seventh Street to its end;
• Washington Street from Orange Street to its end; and
• Grove Street from North Oak Street to its end.
Costs willing, the town would like to see additional work done on Trail Ridge from Orange Street to its end; and on Progress Drive from East Park Drive to C.R. 150E.
According to Town Manager Jacob Ihrie, the proposed work generally involves milling and resurfacing, not the total reconstruction work done this year on Hazel Street.
Depending on how heavy the traffic is, some side streets may get 15 years or more out of the life of the proposed work, Albion Street Department Superintendent Corey Miller said in October.
Ihrie said the Indiana Department of Transportation will start accepting applications for its Community Crossings Grant program in January, with grant award expected to be announced in March or April. If Albion receives the grant, it could proceed with asking for bids to do the actual work, which is likely to occur next fall.
Albion can petition for up to $1 million in work.
Even if the grant is not received, the engineering design plans put together by VS Engineering, would still be viable for a number of years should the town decide to proceed on certain segments without the grant monies.
