Superintendents of 12 local school districts have joined in a letter asking state officials to reconsider ILEARN achievement testing requirements this spring.
A total of 39 northeast Indiana superintendents signed the letter sent Monday to Indiana Secretary of Education Katie Jenner, Gov. Eric Holcomb, Speaker of the House Todd Huston and Senate President Rodric Bray
“On behalf of the school districts and communities of northeast Indiana, and for the good of our children, we ask you to please reconsider the current ILEARN requirements. Continuing with ILEARN during this unprecedented year would be a failure of imagination and would negatively impact needed instructional time as well as jeopardize student health and safety,” the letter says.
“ILEARN is expensive and provides little to no value for teachers and families. Instead, please use the valuable data we are already gathering and using to measure each student’s progress through our formative assessments,” the letter concludes.
The letter says ILEARN would “pull students away from critical instruction and skill development for anywhere from 8-12 days for each student. This would have an even larger negative impact in a year where student learning has already been greatly disrupted.”
Families of students who are attending school online from their homes may be uncomfortable about bringing students to school buildings for testing, the letter says. In some districts, up to 30% of students are attending virtually, it notes.
Quarantines involving teachers and students also could disrupt the testing process, the letter adds.
School districts already have student data from other tests and assessments, the letter says.
“We would be willing to share these data with the state to compile averages which would meet the stated policy goal and could be used by the state to meet federal requirements, all while also saving the state millions of dollars during a time of economic uncertainty,” the letter offers.
Local superintendents who signed the letter, listed with their school districts, are Troy Gaff of Central Noble, Steve Teders of DeKalb Central, Ann Linson of East Noble, William Stitt of Fremont, Tonya Weaver of Garrett-Keyser-Butler, Anthony Cassel of Hamilton, Eva Merkel of Lakeland, Jeff Reed of Prairie Heights, Daniel G. Hile of Smith-Green, Brent Wilson of the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County, Galen Mast of West Noble and Randy Miller of Westview.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.