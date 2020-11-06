KENDALLVILLE — Citywide trash service is coming to Kendallville at the beginning of the year and the city’s administration is making final preparations.
With no objections from city residents Wednesday night during a public hearing to set solid waste collection fees, the city council moved forward with the ordinance on second reading.
The solid waste charges ordinance, which sets the fee at $13.38 a month, will come back before the council one more time on third reading at the Nov. 17 council meeting.
That rate will be locked in for the first five years of the city’s new trash contract with Noble County Disposal.
In June, the city took bids and signed a contract with Noble County Disposal to provide citywide trash and curbside recycling services to all city residents.
A main impetus for the plan was to help with city cleanliness, as Kendallville code enforcement found that the vast majority of junk, trash and debris complaints made by citizens are for residences that did not have any active trash service. That led to residents either illegally dumping, piling up or burning trash in violation of city ordinances.
In an effort to eliminate the issue, city leaders proposed serving all households with trash service.
The trash contract only applies to single-family homes and other residences within the city limits. It does not include apartment complexes and businesses. Residential areas outside the city limits, such as Noble Hawk and Cobblestone subdivisions, are not included.
Noble County Disposal had the lowest bid in the process.
The council also took steps to be reimbursed for public health and public safety payroll costs as allowed through federal CARES Act funding.
The city received $320,000 in coronavirus relief funding through the federal CARES Act.
Katie Ritchie, clerk-treasurer for the city of Kendallville said the money can be used for reimbursement of public health and public safety payroll.
She told the council Wednesday night that the city will use $244,196.22 to cover a portion of the public safety payroll from March 1 through Sept. 30. Those dollars, which will be transferred back into the city’s general fund only covers the salary of dispatchers over the seven months.
That leaves the city with a little over $70,000, that can be claimed through the end of the year. The city utilized $4,812 at the beginning of the pandemic to purchase needed supplies.
Ritchie said she wanted to keep a cushion of money in case anything comes up between now and the end of the year. If the funds aren’t used they can be recouped for salary.
“I am confident we will be able to access all of the funds we are allotted,” she said.
Under new business the council heard a special ordinance setting annual salaries of elected officers of the city on first reading. Those salaries include, mayor ($65,393.78), clerk-treasurer ($61,992.30), common council members ($5,500) and board of public works ($5,500).
In old business the council approved four ordinances on third reading. Those four ordinances included:
• 1220 — Crematory ordinance, which changes the city’s zoning code language on where crematoriums can be established.
• 1226 — Amended city ordinance allowing emergency personnel and city departments the use of off-road vehicles on city streets.
• 1227 — Amends fees for the police department
• 1228 — Amends language defining unsafe buildings and structures in the zoning code
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.