CLC Café moves hours to Wednesday, Thursday
KENDALLVILLE — Beginning Tuesday, July 5, the CLC Café, operated by The Arc Noble County Foundations, will change its days of operation to Wednesdays and Thursdays each week. Hours remain the same, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with a different lunch special each week.
The July lunch specials are: July 6-7: pulled chicken; July 14, hot dogs and chili dogs; July 20-21, pulled pork; and July 27-28, chicken salad.
Trinity church hosts blood drive
KENDALLVILLE — Trinity United Methodist Church, 229 S. State St., will host an American Red Cross blood drive Friday From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Red Cross is experiencing a severe blood shortage, with a greater need in the summer due to accidents and vacations and travel of donors. A single donation provides different blood components to help three people. By donating, donors will help patients celebrate a summer with family and friends through their unselfish act.
To make an appointment to donate, call 1-800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter the code “tumckend.”
Wayne Center to serve ice cream
KENDALLVILLE — Wayne Center United Methodist Church will have an ice cream social with full menu on Saturday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the church, 1015 E. Schoolhouse Road., at the corner of C.R. 900N and C.R. 900E.
The menu includes homemade ice cream, sloppy joes, salads, desserts and beverages. Carry-out orders are available. The building is accessible for the handicapped.
Farmers Market adjusts schedule
KENDALLVILLE —The Kendallville Farmers Market is changing its operation schedule, beginning in July, reducing the number of Saturday markets and adding an evening option.
The market, in the Riley Street parking lot at the Community Learning Center, will now be open the first Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. to noon. The new evening market will be the second Tuesday of each month from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Tri-Lakes Lions to serve chicken
COLUMBIA CITY — Tri Lakes Lions Club will have a drive-through-only chicken barbecue Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., or until sold out, at the TSC (Tractor Supply Company) parking lot, 528 N. Main St. Chicken halves are $8.50 per half.
