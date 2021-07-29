ALBION — A special committee set up to consider ways the town might help Monarch Development finish off infrastructure in the last phase of the Village of White Oaks subdivision is waiting on state approval of its plan.
Details of the plan were not discussed during Tuesday’s Albion Town Council meeting.
Town attorney Steve Clouse said the committee does have a plan to submit to the State Board of Accounts for approval.
“I’m confident with the direction we’re going,” Clouse told the council.
The first 10 lots in the next phases of the Village of White Oaks residential development could be ready to build by September, the developer said at the council’s meeting July 13.
Keith Leatherman of Monarch Development was at the July 13 meeting for an update on whether the town was planning on assisting him with infrastructure costs or not.
“We don’t have a recommendation to make,” Councilman John Morr said at that time. “We really need to meet again.”
Morr is part of a committee the Albion Town Council formed in May which was tasked with coming up with a recommendation of what kind of assistance — if any — it feels the town should contribute to help the local developer begin to finish off the Village of White Oaks subdivision.
Leatherman appeared before the council May 25 during its regularly scheduled meeting. Leatherman asked the town for help in getting the infrastructure finished off for the first 10 homes in the last section of the Village of White Oaks.
“We want to move forward with it,” Leatherman said at the time. “Albion needs homes. My heart is in the town of Albion. I want to see it grow.”
But with rising construction costs, Leatherman’s company asked for the town’s assistance, either monetarily or through the purchase of materials or the use of town labor or perhaps a monetary donation which would be returned to the town as each of the 10 lots are sold.
“I’m asking for help,” Leatherman said. “If there’s any way the town can help us.”
The council eventually formed a committee to come up with a proposal to bring before the entire council for its consideration. Those appointed to the committee were Morr, Councilman Darold Smolinske, former Town Manager Tena Woenker, Clerk-Treasurer Carol Selby and Clouse.
During a lengthy discussion of the issue, Leatherman tossed out a figure of the town coming up with $5,000 per lot to get the infrastructure finished. As each lot is sold is a home builder, the town would recoup that $5,000.
“The money can be returned to the town that it invests,” Leatherman told the council at that time.
Leatherman said the first 10 lots should be ready for new home construction by the end of September, with another 11 lots to be available at some point.
“We have got people interested in lots,” Leatherman told the council July 13.
Leatherman said all of the sewer lines for the development have been installed, with 200 feet of 6-inch water main yet to be placed. Curbing and paving of roads are still needed to be completed.
Town council president Vicki Jellison said Tuesday finalizing the proposal has taken time.
“We’re still doing our due diligence,” she said.
