KENDALLVILLE — In an effort to improve safety, the state is looking to keep drivers from crossing S.R. 3 at Waits Road or turning left across multiple lanes.
But the Indiana Department of Transportation wants to hear from you well before any work starts.
INDOT will be holding a public hearing on Wednesday, July 27 at East Noble Middle School from 5:30-7:30 p.m. to discuss its proposed changes to the intersection and take comments from local residents.
Doors at the middle school will be open to the public at 5:30 p.m. where project representatives will be available for questions. The public hearing presentation will begin at approximately 6 p.m. Project representatives will be available again for comments and questions following the presentation.
In a short summary, the state wants to keep cars from crossing the highway at the intersection.
"Changes are being considered due to the high crash rate, along with the time it takes for Waits Road traffic to proceed through the intersection," and INDOT Northeast release stated.
The state is looking at putting in a "reduced conflict intersection" that fully closes the median at the Waits Road intersection, meaning motorists could no longer cross from one side to the other.
Reduced conflict intersections are used as alternatives to traditional intersections on high-speed, four-lane divided highways. Instead of vehicles crossing fast-moving lanes of mainline traffic to go straight or turn left, motorists on secondary roads turn right in the same direction of traffic at the RCI, merge into the left lane, and then make a U-turn in the direction they intend to travel.
Traffic approaching along Waits Road from the east looking to cross S.R. 3, northbound traffic looking to turn west onto Waits Road or drivers wanting to head south on the highway would make a right turn and utilize a new U-turn lane, allowing them to double back onto S.R. 3 south and then either continue along the highway or then make a right turn onto Waits Road.
For westbound Waits Road traffic looking to go to Kendallville or head north on S.R. 3, they would turn right and travel to the nearby existing stoplight-controlled intersection at Main Street and then either utilize Main Street to access Kendallville or U-turn to head north on the highway.
There are five intersections off S.R. 3 serving Kendallville, three of which have stoplights. Traffic lights control the intersections at Main Street, Drake Road and U.S. 6, while intersections at Waits Road and Ohio Street are uncontrolled.
Waits Road likely drew the state's attention after a major fatal crash at the intersection in April 2021.
On April 27, first responders were called to S.R. 3 and Waits Road after a passenger car was crushed by roll-off dump truck following a collision.
The car’s driver, Shelby McClellan, 26, of Columbia City, who was pregnant, was pronounced dead at the scene. McClellan’s two young children, ages 3 and 5 were flown by separate air ambulance helicopters to Parkview Regional Medical Center, where the 3-year-old later died from her injuries.
McClellan was driving a 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix east on Waits Road around 8:30 a.m. when she failed to yield according to a release from the sheriff’s department.
McClellan’s vehicle pulled in front of an oncoming northbound roll-off dump truck being driven by Charles Hillyard, 59, of Fort Wayne.
The impact caused both vehicles to leave the roadway, coming to rest in the ditch on the east side of S.R. 3, north of Waits Road, with the roll-off dump truck partially on top of the passenger side of the Grand Prix in what was one of the most horrific collisions local responders have seen in recent history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.