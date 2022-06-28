ALBION — If there is a fresh outbreak of COVID-19 this fall, Noble County’s main testing program will be available.
The Noble County Commissioners on Monday gave the OK for Noble County to accept additional grant funding which was made available through the state to fund the site for an additional six months, according to Noble County Health Nurse Anne Lowe.
Where exactly that testing will be held is in doubt, however.
The free testing site has been located in the lower level of the Noble County Public Library’s central branch in Albion.
Currently, people can park behind the library and enter through an entrance set aside for that purpose, away from regular library patrons.
“It’s nice to have a location with a separate entrance,” Lowe said. “The library is perfect for that.”
Lowe told the commissioners she attempted to contact Noble County Public Library Executive Director Sandy Petrie about securing the space for the additional time, but had been unable to reach her as of Monday morning’s meeting.
If the health department needs to find new digs, Noble County Commissioner Gary Leatherman suggested the county’s building on Weber Road.
The Weber Road facility has housed the Noble County Veteran Services Office and the Emergency Management Agency, but those two groups will be moving into the new annex.
Monday’s meeting of the commissioners was the first to be held in the new annex. The Commissioners Room is located on the second floor of the new structure. That room will host the Noble County Council when it meets at 1 p.m. on July 5.
At its peak last January-February, approximately 600 people were being tested each week.
Over the last four weeks, that average has dropped to approximately 19 tests per week, according to information provided by Troy Jester, president of Vantage Point Consulting, which is running the clinic.
All of the funding for the testing program is coming through grant money, which was originally scheduled to run out Thursday, but the state offered money to extend the program.
Lowe said it is important to have a separate testing facility so people who may be ill with the coronavirus aren’t mixing with healthy people.
Lowe also announced that the Noble County Health Department currently has approximately 4,000 rapid tests for COVID-19 available for distribution to individuals or companies. The tests expire in November, and she said she would like to see them get used.
People can call the health department at 636-2191 for more information regarding the availability of the rapid tests.
Also at Monday’s meeting:
• The commissioners voted 3-0 to approve rezoning land in the Kimmell area to allow for the expansion of a grave and sand mining operation.
Metzer & Metzger LLC wanted to rezone a total of 35.6 acres at 3222 N. C.R. 650W to HI, a high impact area which would allow for growth of its gravel and sand pit.
In what amounts to a companion move, SK and DD LLC requested the rezoning of 128 acres from agriculture to HI.
The land owned by SK and DD LLC is located on the 3300 block of North C.R. 650W.
The plan would call for gravel and sand being harvested from the land in question to be weighed at the scales Metzger & Metzger LLC is currently operating on its property on 650W.
The rezoning requests received a positive recommendation from the Noble County Plan Commission at its June 15 meeting.
There could be a three decades’ supply of sand and gravel on those properties, operators estimated. When the supply is exhausted, both parties have said they would return the property to residential.
With a high impact zoning designation, the land could be used for any number of purposes, including a rendering plant, a truck stop, scrap metal yard and race track.
To keep reins on any such plans, the motion to approve the rezoning made by Commissioner Dave Dolezal included language saying the land would be returned to residential zoning once the supply of sand and gravel is exhausted.
• Noble County Highway Department Superintendent Richard Rogers reported that county workers had completed approximately 60% of their first pass at mowing.
• The commissioners designated $492,000 in American Rescue Plan money to be spent on architectural fees for the renovation of the Noble County Courthouse.
• Noble County Highway Department Engineer Zack Smith received approval to apply for $670,000 in paving work through the Community Crossing Matching Grant program. The work would include about 10 miles of improvement on six county roads.
The county had applied for that money late last year, but was denied that portion when awards were announced.
Awards for the latest round of founding will be handed out in late fall, Smith told the commissioners.
