LAGRANGE — A member of the LaGrange Volunteer Fire Department’s cadet program allegedly took a fuel card from one of the department’s fire trucks this spring and then used that card to charge $700 in gasoline to the town.
LaGrange Town Manager Mark Eagleson said the incident occurred earlier this year, but did not give an exact time frame.
The town contracts with Ceres Solutions for its fuel. The cooperative operates a self serve fuel station just west of LaGrange. Each month, LaGrange gets individual statements from Ceres for the fuel used by each of its various departments.
Eagleson said the fuel theft was discovered when he was looking over the June fire department fuel statements noticed a large discrepancy in the amount of gasoline charged to the fire department.
“It just didn’t make sense,” he said.
Eagleson said after he dug deeper into the fuel statement, he turned the matter over the LaGrange Police Department, which conducted its investigation. The results of that investigation have not yet been made public.
Eagleson said the minor believed to be at the center of that investigation is being withheld because of the child’s age, but that the minor has been dismissed from the fire department’s cadet program. The town has been repaid for the gasoline that was charged to the fire department.
Dave Elick, the LaGrange fire department fire chief, said he can’t comment on the incident or the police investigation, but said his department is wrapping up a revision to its fuel card policy, and the rules about just who may and who may not use those fuel cards.
“This is really a personnel matter and it isn’t open for discussion,” he said.
Elick did say the department’s cadet program has enjoyed a great deal of success in the past and will continue to operate with his full confidence.
“That program has produced a lot of successful cadets,” he explained.
