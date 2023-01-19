LIGONIER — West Noble Primary students and their teachers showed off their skills in English and Spanish in a presentation Tuesday for the Ligonier Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber held its monthly meeting in the school library to learn more about Language Acquisition Time.
Title I teacher Danielle Sitts said the primary school’s student body is culturally diverse. All students in kindergarten, first and second grade take part in the 30-minute daily program in English and Spanish.
Sitts said students are grouped by their language needs, and the program then helps to meet those needs.
First grade teacher Christy Hofmeister said core instruction is worked into the daily schedule through listening, speaking, reading and writing.
Students get instructions in their first language because the primary school has bilingual teachers. Lessons are designed to meet the needs of all students by providing vocabulary and language proficiency, along with conversations and collaborative teamwork with their classmates.
Students may draw something about the selected vocabulary word and talk to each other about what it means. They practice social skills along with reading and writing about the word. Sometimes physical movement is used to associate the word with its meaning.
Conversations also allow students to listen and answer back, expression opinions on whether they agree or disagree with the discussion, or add additional information.
Teachers can provide prompt questions, such as the one for “avoid”: “I avoid (blank) because (blank).” Students move the conversation forward with their answers.
In other business, the Chamber welcomed two new members, Larry Culp of King Korn, a popcorn, candy and ice cream shop in downtown Ligonier, and Mike Howard of Hosler Realty.
Culp said King Korn will have a grand opening of King’s Treasure Trove in a space at 314 S. Cavin St., next to his snack shop. The Treasure Trove will feature arts and crafts by local artists and artisans. House Saturday are noon to 7 p.m., with free cookies, brownies and cinnamon rolls for customers.
Door prizes and other items will also be given away.
