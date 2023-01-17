GARRETT — For the first time this season, the Central Noble girls basketball team found an opponent that simply refused to flinch under the Cougars’ relentless defensive pressure.
Fairfield got a game-breaking performance from senior Morgan Gawthrop in pulling away late from Central Noble, 56-42, in the championship game of the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament Saturday.
Central Noble lost its first game of the season after running off 19 straight victories. Fairfield improved to 18-2 on the season. The Falcons’ losses have come at the hands of Columbia City (17-2) and South Bend Washington (19-0).
The two teams do battle again tonight in Albion in their regular season NECC matchup.
Fairfield was led in scoring by Gawthrop, who posted a season-high 23 points. Stars Brea Garber and Bailey Willard were limited to 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Central Noble got 12 points from junior Makenna Malcolm, 11 from Madison Vice and nine from Meghan Kiebel.
The game was a nail-biter through three quarters. Fairfield led 12-11 after one. Central Noble led at the half, 22-21. The Falcons led 38-36 after three.
Most — if not all — of Central Noble’s 19 victories to start the season have hinged on the Cougars’ man-to-man and trapping zone defenses. The defense has led to many fast break opportunities.
Fairfield came into the game emphasizing not giving the ball away, according to coach Brodie Garber.
“We really wanted to value the basketball,” he said.
The Falcons did just that, turning the ball over only four times for the entire contest. CN had 12 turnovers.
“We couldn’t generate the defensive pressure we’re used to,” Central Noble coach Sam Malcolm said. “They played like a composed team that been in that situation before. We have to find a way to get better.”
On a night when both teams had nearly identical field goal percentages — both on traditional 2’s and three-pointers — turnovers were a big difference.
So was foul shooting. Central Noble was 3-for-3 from the line. Fairfield was 18-for-21.
The Cougars still had their chances.
A basket by freshman Grace Swank with 5:19 to play in the fourth brought Noble Noble within 43-40.
Then came a pivotal sequence.
Following Swank’s bucket, Fairfield’s Delana Geiger was fouled with 4:57 to go. She made the first foul shot, but missed the second. Two Central Noble players had the rebound cornered, but neither got a grasp of the ball and it went out of bounds to the Falcons.
On Fairfield’s ensuing possession, Gawthrop knocked down a three-pointer to make it 47-40 with 4:41 to play.
Central Noble turned the ball over the next time it had the ball, which eventually led to a Fairfield had a one-and-one opportunity.
Gawthrop missed the front end, but the Cougars had gotten into the lane before she released the ball, giving her another chance. She then made good on both foul shots and the Falcons led 49-40 with 4:12 to play.
Gawthrop made two more free throws on Fairfield’s next possession to make it 51-40.
Sophomore Kierra Bolen scored a bucket for Central Noble to cut the Fairfield advantage to 51-42 with 2:52 to play, but the Falcons made good on their free throws late to finish off the game.
In the final 4:12 of the contest, Fairfield was 9-for-10 from the charity stripe.
In the fourth, Central Noble went 3-for-11 from the field and could only muster two points in the final 5:19 of the game.
A tightly contested game, Central Noble threatened to break away in the third. The Cougars had their largest lead on a Vice bucket with 3:09 to play in the third, 36-28. But Fairfield ended the period on a 10-0 run to take its 38-36 advantage into the fourth.
Central Noble scored 14 points in the first 4:51 of the second half. Over the final 11:09, the Cougars only scored six.
“They’re so good defensively,” Malcolm said. “That’s the best zone defense we’ve faced all year.”
Gawthorp went 5-for-6 from the floor and 9-for-10 from the charity stripe.
“She was the difference,” Malcolm said.
Brodie Garber said, “She’s steady eddie. She saved her best for tonight.”
