4 booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Four people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Thursday morning through Friday morning, according to jail records.
Wendy M. Moore, 44, of the 4600 block of South C.R. 50W, Churubusco, was arrested at 6:30 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a body attachment warrant. Moore posted $350 cash bond and was released Thursday.
Dustin A. Nash, 48, homeless, was arrested at 10:57 p.m. Thursday by Kendallville police on a hold order issued by authorities in Huntington County.
Makenzie I. Robinson, 19, of the 2100 block of East C.R. 500N, Albion, was arrested at 9:31 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on warrants charging a probation violation and failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Robinson was held without bond.
Tyler J. Rugg, 29, of the 1800 block of Oak Tree Road, Kendallville, was arrested at 5:54 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor. Rugg posted $3,500 bond and was released Thursday.
