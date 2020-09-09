KENDALLVILLE — The Strand Theatre’s marquee will not just be getting fixed but also getting a general upgrade with help from the city.
The Kendallville Redevelopment Commission approved funding a 50% facade grant to help fix the lighted board that was damaged in the Aug. 10 windstorm that thrashed the city, damaging numerous properties.
Flying debris in downtown during the windstorm that brought gusts of more than 60 mph to Kendallville around 7 p.m. on Aug. 10 broke the north side of the marquee for the historic downtown theater.
Other downtown buildings were also damaged in the storm that snapped numerous trees and power poles, leading to power outages that lasted more than 24 hours for some communities.
On Wednesday morning, the redevelopment commission considered the facade grant request from Strand owner Bruce Babbitt and Strand general manager Kevin Robbins.
With three quotes for the repair work, the lowest came in at $15,019.35.
Robbins, who spoke with commission members via speakphone, said the work would be for upgrades to both the north and south sides of the marquee.
“It’s going to be for both sides. The other side has broken rails and we have to strategically put the letters on those rails or they’re going to fall right through the bottom,” Robbins said.
Robbins said he also wanted to do both side because the change will result in a font change in the replaceable lettering for the marquee.
“I want both sides to match because I’ve spent a lot of my own money making that marquee attractive to the community,” Robbins said.
Redevelopment commissioner members approved the 50% grant for the repairs.
The Strand has been through multiple trials and tribulations this year.
After reopening under new management or Kevin and Kathy Robbins in early March, the theater was shuttered by the end of the month when Indiana shut down for COVID-19.
The theater limped through the closure and made a little money with drive-up popcorn sales that proved popular with local residents wanting to support the two-screen moviehouse.
Theaters, as large gathering places with moviegoers sitting in close quarters, were deemed one of the more risky businesses to open due to virus transmission and theaters weren’t allowed to reopen until June.
The closure did give the Robbins additional time to continue making improvements, which included repainting and replacing lights in the marquee ahead of the reopening.
Since reopening, the Strand has been showing classics and popular film reruns as new film releases have been few and far between. Hollywood studios have held back their movies instead of releasing them amid the ongoing pandemic with varying restrictions on theaters from state to state, which has limited the availability of new stock.
The Strand will be offering free showings this weekend of The Muppet Movie and animated musical Sing on Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
The Kendallville Boxing Club is also sponsoring a free showing of Rocky III, starring Sylvester Stalone and Mr. T, at the Strand at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
