KENDALLVILLE — Design work for a walking path along U.S. 6 to Kendallville’s Walmart will be on hold for at least one month after Kendallville Redevelopment Commission balked at a cost increase from the engineering firm.
After a lengthy discussion, commission members tabled a $16,600 cost increase in order to negotiate the bill with engineering firm DLZ.
Kendallville city engineer Scott Derby presented the supplemental agreement to design work the redevelopment commission originally authorized in February 2018 to design a walking path on the north side of U.S. 6 from Allen Chapel Road to Walmart. That path was proposed as a safety improvement since many people walk along the side of the highway close to traffic while heading to the local superstore.
The request from DLZ was for a cost increase of $16,600 due to discovery of some possible wetland areas along the roadside. Two areas were identified, including a small area just south of Hacienda Drive in the Arvada Hills subdivision and a larger space near the Walmart driveway entry south of the retailer’s detention pond.
Because those wetlands were located, DLZ requested the additional funding to do a further wetland study, apply for appropriate permits and redesign part of the trail to reduce impact to the wetlands.
Redevelopment commission members, however, balked at the nearly 40% cost increase.
Derby was able to call Phil LaBrash from DLZ and put him on speaker phone to answer questions from commission members, the main one being, why weren’t these wet areas identified at the start of the design work?
“Why wasn’t that included originally, because that’s kind of always been a wet spot with the plants in that area,” non-voting East Noble school board member Brent Durbin asked.
LaBrash laid out a couple different reasons — the initial work started in winter, when plant life in the area was dead; the areas weren’t identified on any Indiana Department of Natural Resources or Army Corps of Engineers wetland maps; and the area is part of the Indiana Department of Transportation’s highway right of way and serves as a drainage zone for U.S. 6.
“It was not readily apparent that those were two jurisdictional wetland areas we needed to look out for,” LaBrash said.
During a recent second look at the area as part of the application process for a state grant, surveyors noticed plant life typically associated with wetland areas and raised a red flag.
“In review of the site (staff) saw some problematic areas they needed to investigate,” LaBrash said.
Without the wetland work, construction could be stopped or the city could face fines and other penalties if it disturbs wetlands. By doing the work, DLZ will be able to better identify the wetland area and either design around it or plan proper mitigation steps.
Redevelopment commission Vice President Lance Harman wasn’t convinced the burden of that additional work should be on the city.
“I think it’s something your people should have caught earlier and we’re paying for it,” Harman said. “I’m sorry I feel that way and what you’ve said hasn’t convinced me otherwise.”
As the conversation continued, commission member Brad Graden asked whether some of this work was unavoidable. For example, if DLZ had known about the wetlands from the beginning, the work and cost of doing wetland surveys and permitting would have been built into the original contract.
“Yes it didn’t get identified in the timely manner we would hope, but in the end, I think it’s something we still need to move forward with,” Graden said.
Still, the commission relies on its hired architect to catch these things and some of the additional expense is “do-over” work that could have been avoided if the issue had been identified at the start.
“That’s a 40% increase over the original budget. That’s, in my mind, substantial, that we didn’t account for. We rely on your expertise, your company’s expertise,” Durbin said. “Part of this should have been caught and the RDC is being asked to pick up the whole tab where we didn’t necessarily make a mistake.”
Derby stepped in to mediate, recognizing that the proposed increase included expenses the city would have incurred regardless, while also noting it had some expense that could have been avoided if the wetland areas were found earlier.
Since the design work doesn’t need to be completed immediately, Derby suggested the board table the decision so that the city could work with DLZ and see if the price could be negotiated down.
LaBrash agreed with both Derby’s assessment of the situation and that the billing can be reviewed.
“I’d be happy to propose a revised supplemental agreement,” he said.
After hanging up the call with LaBrash, Derby told board members he would continue working on the issue and that the dialogue was productive.
“I appreciate the conversation back and forth,” Derby said. “It’s going to help keep their pencils sharp.”
