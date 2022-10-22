LIGONIER — Noble County police have identified the drivers in Thursday’s crash which sent one to the hospital and snarled traffic on U.S. 6 for more than two hours near the Elkhart County line.
Rusty Niccum of Wolcottville had to be extricated from his pickup following the crash at 1:20 p.m. Thursday on U.S. 6 at the intersection with C.R. 1200W.
Niccum was flown from the scene with complaints of pain to his lower extremities, according to Noble County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Chris Moriarity.
According to a sheriff’s department news release, Niccum was pulling a goose-neck trailer in his pickup while traveling east on U.S. 6 when the semi in front of him slowed to turn onto C.R. 1200W.
Niccum moved into the passing lane to get around the semi and struck another semi’s grain hauler which was turning from C.R. 1200W onto U.S. 6.
The grain hauler was driven by Charles Wappes of Syracuse. He was not injured.
The collision damaged one of the compartments on the grain hauler, leading to what Moriarity called “a significant amount of corn to be spilled in the middle of the roadway.”
According to the Noble County Emergency Management Agency, the highway was reopened by 3:59 p.m. Thursday.
The Noble County Sheriff’s Department was assisted at the scene by the Ligonier Police Department, the Ligonier Fire Department, Parkview EMS, Leatherman’s Body Shop, Avilla Motor Works, the Cromwell Police Department, the Indiana Department of Transportation and employees from Tom Farms of Leesburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.