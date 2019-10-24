ALBION — The guiding force behind the creation of the Noble County Park Board has resigned.
Ray Scott, who had served as the board’s president since its inception in 2010, unexpectedly tendered his resignation at the close of Wednesday’s regularly scheduled park board meeting at the Noble County Public Library Central Branch in Albion.
“It has been a real pleasure,” Scott said. “It’s evolved very nicely over the year. I hate to do it.”
Scott cited his ability to make it to meetings in Albion from his Kendallville home this winter as his main reason for leaving the board.
“We want to thank you for your leadership,” board member Jim Haddock said.
“We appreciate you,” board member Doug Keenan said.
Current board vice president Scott Allen was picked to lead the group on an interim basis.
Scott’s term on the board is set to expire in 2022. As he was appointed to the board by the Noble County Council, it will be that board’s obligation to find a replacement.
Scott represented the north eastern part of the county. Other areas currently represented by the board are the north central (Haddock), central (Keenan), south central (Allen) south western (John Metzger) and north western (Jeff Boyle).
The council is not obligated to find a replacement from Kendallville.
Also at Wednesday’s meeting, the board spent much of its time discussing the Elkhart River and its potential as a recreational body of water.
The board tasked Noble County Plan Director Kenneth Hughes with researching the legal issues involved in the waterway. The board expressed an interest in putting a stretch of the rivers on the Northeastern Indiana Water Trail list of rivers.
“Our biggest challenge is the Elkhart River has never been declared navigable,” Hughes said.
State laws from the long ago only declared rivers navigable if there was a commercial component to using them, such as transferring commodities from one location to another as part of commerce.
Certain stretches of the Elkhart are navigable by canoe and kayak, and some fisherman can also place their boats on the water.
“We need to start promoting that and letting people know that’s an option,” said Lori Gagen, the Noble County Economic Development Corp.’s marketing director.
One such way is the inclusion of stretches of the Elkhart River in the Northeastern Indiana Water Trail’s list of assets.
But first, the board has to find out what rights are for using the river.
“What we can do?” Metzger asked. “What we can’t do?”
There are various schools of thought, including some who believe that permission from a land owner is needed to even navigate a stretch of the river that is bordered by private property.
The only clearly “open” section of the river is the area around the public access site at Mallard’s Roost. The Department of Natural Resources owns the land in this area.
The board said it would invite state Rep. Dave Abbott and state Sen. Sue Glick to its next meeting to go over the issue and see what help might be available from the Indiana General Assembly.
The next county park board meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Dec. 4 at the Noble County Public Library Central Branch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.