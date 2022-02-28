INDIANAPOLIS — State Rep. Dave Abbott’s bill that would ban direct contact with big cats and bears — most commonly in the form of paid baby animal encounters — is heading to Gov. Eric Holcomb’s desk for final approval.
Abbott said, if signed into law, exotic animals will be better protected from being exploited for personal gain by bad actors operating “roadside zoos” where the public pays to hold and have their picture taken with cubs from lions, tigers and bears. Violators would face a Class B infraction carrying a fine of up to $1,000.
“The practice of exploiting these animals is inhumane,” Abbott said. “Many of these bad actors rip cubs from their mothers for profit, and when the cub grows up, they either cage or breed them, and the cycle starts over. These big cats and bears are awe inspiring and should be respected, not mistreated.”
Abbott worked with The Humane Society of the U.S. in drafting the bill and has carried similar exotic animal measures in the past due to work with Black Pine Animal Sanctuary in Albion, where many abandoned or seized exotic animals end up.
Wildlife in Need, a former roadside petting zoo in southern Indiana owned by Tim Stark, one of the big cat operators featured in the Netflix series “Tiger King,” offered the public pictures with big cat cubs until he was banned by a judge in 2021 from acquiring, exhibiting and owning exotic animals. Stark was accused of taking cubs from their mothers, removing their claws and making money off of them by selling photo opportunities.
Legitimate zoos and animal sanctuaries have stopped those kind of encounters years ago.
Abbott said the legislation does not prohibit private ownership, and he applauds the zoos and animal sanctuaries across the state that follow the rules and provide what’s best for these majestic animals.
Because of his efforts to help protect exotic animals, the Humane Society of the United States named Abbott its Indiana 2020 Legislator of the Year.
Abbott’s bill passed the House 68-27 on Jan. 27, then was approved by the Senate 43-4 on Feb. 15. In both chambers the vote was bipartisan, with Indiana Democrats joining Republicans and only Republicans dissenting with no votes.
To learn more about House Enrolled Act 1248, visit iga.in.gov. If signed by Holcomb, the law would take effect July 1.
