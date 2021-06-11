KENDALLVILLE — If it works well in Albion, why not Kendallville, too?
That’s what the owners of El Mariachi 2 have been thinking, as they recently opened their new Mexican restaurant in Kendallville located at 861 E. North St. off U.S. 6 next door to Hungry Howie’s Pizza.
Partner Ruben Morales knows Kendallville has a lot of loyal Mexican food fans in town, and he hopes to offer residents and visitors something a little different at his place.
When it comes to El Mariachi 2, that 2 in the name signifies the second location in Noble County. The first location opened in Albion a little over four years ago and has been doing well on the courthouse square, so when the opportunity arose to expand to Kendallville, they took it.
El Mariachi 2 has been open for a little over a month now, but celebrated with a ribbon cutting with the Kendallville Area Chamber of Commerce this week.
Morales said they were able to move into the former Chinese buffet, which was already set up as a restaurant, so after some renovation and customization, opening another eatery in the same spot was a little easier than starting from scratch.
“We have the other location in Albion,” Morales said. “We love Noble County and we had the opportunity to take this one. We’ve already been in Albion for four years and a half, so the same kind of food we have there, we’re bringing it here.”
The menu at El Mariachi 2 is a big one — more than 200 items on it including familiar offerings like burritos, quesadillas, enchiladas and the like — but has a few new items you won’t find on Albion’s menu including tilapia and salmon.
One other item that’s been getting a lot of buzz already is the molcajete, a large volcanic stone bowl that’s filled up with a variety of grilled meat, vegetables and sauce. Kind of like the sizzling fajita plate people might be familiar with, the stone molcajete holds heat really well so the food stays hot as people dive in.
It’s a huge portion, too, one that only the biggest eaters are likely to down on their own.
“It’s a big dish, a lot of people talk about it,” Morales said.
The restaurant is in the process of getting its liquor license, so there are no cervezas or margaritas quite yet, but they hope to have a full drink menu available in the near future.
Morales encourages people to stop in and try the food. If you like it now, you’ll like it even more paired with your drink of choice later.
“I say to a lot of people, if the food is good now, with the alcohol it’s much better,” he said with a laugh.
Morales recognizes Kendallville has some “big guys” down the road serving up Mexican food too, but said they’re trying to give people another option and do something a little different.
Kendallville residents continue to be hungry for more dining options in town and with big events like summer sports tournaments, the fair and other festivals bringing people to town, Morales thinks there’s room enough for both to thrive in the city.
“Everyone has welcomed us here and trying the different stuff we have in here,” Morales said. “We get people try it and say ‘Oh it’s a little different.’”
El Mariachi is open seven days a week, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.
