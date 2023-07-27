Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County jail from Monday morning through Wednesday morning, according to jail records.
Erika Ibarra, 20, of the 700 block of Lincolnway West, Ligonier, was arrested at 1:14 p.m. Monday on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Ibarra was held on $1,500 bond.
Oscar M. Mendoza, 44, of the 100 block of Nadel Avenue, Elkhart, was arrested at 6:42 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging contempt of court. Mendoza was held on $1,607 cash bond.
Paula J. Waddles, 50, of the 200 block of East Highland Street, Albion, was arrested at 3:24 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a court order. No charging information provided. Waddles was held without bond.
Matthew S. Zimmerman, 42, of the 200 block of South Albany Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 12:03 a.m. Tuesday by Rome City police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony; and interfering with law enforcement-defendant uses a vehicle, a Level 6 felony. Zimmerman was held without bond.
Sharon E. Berner, 60, of the 9200 block of East Doswell Boulevard, Cromwell, was booked at 9:50 a.m. Tuesday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Class C misdemeanor charge. No further charging information provided.
Kevin M. Bougher, 57, of the 7100 block of South C.R. 080E, Wolcottville, was arrested at 4:05 p.m. Tuesday by Kendallville police on a charge of operating with a blood alcohol level between 0.08% to 0.15% or more, a Class C misdemeanor. Bougher was released on his own recognizance.
Fernando A. Flores, 40, of the 500 block of Beech Street, Butler, was arrested at 10:08 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warran. No charging information provided. Flores was held without bond.
Zavier E. Garcia, 39, of the 300 block of West C.R. 050N, LaGrange, was arrested at 3:20 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Garcia was held without bond.
Terry L. Hughes, 50, of the 2500 block of Medford Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 2:25 p.m. Tuesday6 by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Hughes was held without bond.
Several booked into LaGrange County Jail
LAGRANGE — Several people were booked into the LaGrange County Jail from Monday and Tuesday, according to jail records.
Jaime Bonilla-Hernandez, 45, of the 4600 block of North C.R. 100E, Howe, was arrested at 6:48 a.m. Monday by LaGrange County police on a charge of operating without obtaining a license. Bonilla-Hernandez posted bond and was released Monday.
Jacob Janda, 35, of the 800 block of U.S. 6, Ligonier, was arrested at 4:12 a.m. Tuesday by LaGrange County police on a charge of operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level above 0.15%. No bond information provided.
Andrew Staton, no age provided, of the 300 block of Defiance Street, Stryker, Ohio, was arrested at 10:26 a.m. Tuesday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class C misdemeanor. No bond information provided.
Cristina Gomez, 24, of Howe, was arrested at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday by LaGrange County police on a charge of operating without receiving a license. Gomez posted bond and was released Tuesday.
Jenette Harner, 32, of the 00 block of EMS C 19B Lane, Warsaw, was arrested at 7:49 p.m. Tuesday by LaGrange town police on a charge of possession of marijuana. No bond information provided.
Collin Johnson, 19, of the 15100 block of Ironwood Drive, Adrian, Michigan, was arrested at 9:56 p.m. Tuesday by LaGrange County police on charges of strangulation and two counts of battery on a public safety official. No bond information provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.