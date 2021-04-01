KENDALLVILLE — Mayor Suzanne Handshoe has recognized local metal fabrication shop Kammerer Welding and Jerry Spaw with awards for their community contributions this past year.
Kammerer was awarded the Pillar of Community Award, with Spaw being recognized with the Community Spirit Award.
Both are awards that Handshoe typically gives out during the annual Mayor’s Breakfast following the state of the city address, but since the speech was virtual this year with no gathering, the mayor recently delivered the awards to both.
Handshoe recognized both with plaques.
The Kammerer shop actually sits just outside of the Kendallville city limits on the road the shares its name, but the business has been a fixture in Kendallville and a big contributor to the city recently with its metalworking.
“Kammerer welding has been a ‘Pillar’ of the community for many years. It doesn’t seem to matter what crazy idea we come up with they can make it! The Alley arch, the trash cans, the new benches and the awesome Christmas ornament,” said Handshoe, hinting the company is likely to play a role in the upcoming pocket park plans being developed across from City Hall. “They are creative and giving to our community and we appreciate all they do!”
For the Spirit Award, Spaw has been actively involved in neighborhood revitalization efforts in Kendallville, which the mayor has been focused on in this term in office. As one of the board members for the Kendallville Restorations Inc. nonprofit aimed at improving the North Main Street corridor, where Spaw lives, the mayor recognized him for those efforts and more.
“Jerry Spaw has community ‘Spirit’ for a very long time, from rehabilitating houses to being able to provide plumbing services to many of the older homes in Kendallville. He has always been generous and finds ways to help people in need. We appreciate his willingness to give back to our community in many ways,” the mayor said.
