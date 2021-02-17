KENDALLVILLE — Kendallville Redevelopment Commission President Lance Harman is resigning from the board.
At its simplest, Harman said the role that "used to be fun" just hasn't been recently.
But Harman also cited some internal friction with the board and the feeling that he's been overstepped on some developments as reasons to call it quits from his leadership role.
Harman has been a member of the board since 2014 and has been serving as president since January 2020 after former president Ray Scott resigned due to health issues.
"I used to have fun doing that," said Harman, who classified himself as more effective do-er on the board than leader of it. "You remember especially when Ray was there, I don't know, Ray just ran things different and was well-respected."
While the redevelopment has completed some major projects during Harman's tenure as president — it's seen through the long-awaited downtown streetscape project and oversaw an expansion and combination of the city's TIF districts — there's been some tension along the way.
Harman reflected that's in part because he argues hard for what he believes in, although that's put him in contention with some other board members time to time.
"I'm also bothered by changing the rules instead of following them," Harman wrote in his resignation letter to city officials, referencing some recent internal argument on its rules for facade grants.
The facade grant program requires building owners to secure at least three quotes for the work they'd like to get funded with a 50/50 grant. Applicants are also required to attend the meeting when their grant request is considered in order to explain the project and answer any questions.
Applicants, however, have frequently failed to produce three quotes and/or show up at the meeting.
Harman, who had long been the board's stickler about those rules even dating back before his presidency, however, came into conflict with other board members who were seeking more leniency in the facade grant rules. Board member and Kendallville Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kristen Johnson had argued that contractors often do not respond to requests for quotes and that business owners often struggle to get three prices for the work.
After a lengthy back-and-forth on the topic in November, Harman backed off his stance that the board should take a hard-line enforcement of the three-quote rule, although the board stated it still wants to see effort being made to get multiple quotes for projects.
But Harman also said he's felt sidestepped in other places, with this month's past meeting bringing the situation to a culmination when the board heard from downtown development consultant John Bry.
Johnson had arranged for Bry to come share some ideas with the board at their meeting earlier this month and Harman found out at that meeting that the city was reportedly working on a contract with him to consult.
Harman said that conversation hasn't involved the redevelopment commission — which has been the main contributor of finances toward downtown projects in recent years — but he felt that it should, meanwhile Harman suspects that the RDC will eventually be asked to foot part of all of the cost of that contract.
The Kendallville Chamber had been exploring the idea of hiring a part-time or even full-time Main Street coordinator for the downtown organization Experience the Heart of Kendallville, thereby spinning those duties off of Johnson's role at the Chamber.
No contracts to such have been announced or finalized at this time and suggestions that the redevelopment commission will be paying for it is speculation.
Ultimately, the recent happenings around the city were signs to Harman that it was time to let someone else take the reins, he said.
Harman's resignation leaves the city with a relatively new board, as the redevelopment commission has seen turnover in its members in the last two years.
Loren Allen is now the board's most senior member after being first appointed in January 2019. Kristen Johnson joined in summer 2019 after being named the Kendallville Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director and replacing former director Lynette Leamon on the commission. Logan Conley was appointed following the resignation of Brad Graden when he took on the role of executive director of the Community Foundation of Noble County and Keith Ballard was appointed as Scott's replacement, both joining the board in January 2020.
The redevelopment commission manages the city's tax dollars captured by Kendallville's tax increment financing districts, of which there are technically three but that are all connected by one overarching revitalization district.
The commission has considerable financial resources — the Downtown TIF captures about $121,000 per year while the Eastside TIF generates $410,500 annually. The new U.S. 6 corridor TIF was just created so isn't generating much, if any revenue yet, but future development could lead to that area also capturing tens to hundreds of thousands of tax dollars for use on projects.
The redevelopment commission's most utilized program is its facade grant program, which will pay 50% of the cost of exterior repairs to businesses up to $15,000, a program that is much more generous than many other comparable communities.
But the commission is also a frequent stop for other city officials when seeking funding for major projects, as the RDC controls a large bank account to be used for development projects in its economic revitalization areas, which include the Main Street corridor and now the entire U.S. 6 corridor.
As an example, just this month, the RDC committed $500,000 toward plans to build a solar field on the former McCray Refrigerator site.
