Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Thursday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Curtis E. Coker III, 30, of the 200 block of Water Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 11:29 a.m. Thursday by Ligonier police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Coker was held without bond.
Ronald W. Custer, 58, of the 400 block of West Seventh Street, Auburn, was arrested at 11:14 p.m. Thursday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; visiting a common nuisance; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Custer was held on $2,500 bond.
Cassandra Gienger, 32, of the 400 block of Garden Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:14 p.m. Thursday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony; possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, a Level 4 felony; and visiting a common nuisance, a Class A misdemeanor. Gienger was held without bond.
David C. Hochstetler, 24, of the 1500 block of Dowling Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:14 p.m. Thursday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony; possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, a Level 4 felony; and maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony.
Destinee L. Hull, 28, of the 100 block of Lane 101, Long Beach Lake, Fremont, was arrested at 11:14 p.m. Thursday by Kendallville police on charges of visiting a common nuisance, a Class A misdemeanor; and false informing/reporting, a Class B misdemeanor. Hull was released on her own recognizance.
Kenneth L. Schambers, 45, of the 100 block of South Broadway, Butler, was arrested at 10:35 a.m. Thursday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Carrie A. Shellman, 45, of the 7500 block of North C.R. 200W, Wawaka, was arrested at 11:03 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a charge of operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.015% or more, a Class A misdemeanor. Shellman was held on $2,500 bond.
Roderick E. Barnell Jr., 27, of the 28000 block of East West Street, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested at 1:37 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony; and a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Barnell was held without bond.
Nicole M. Sweet, 41, of the 700 block of South Cottonwood Court, Columbia City, was booked at 9:35 a.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Class A misdemeanor charge.
Jose L. Villarreal, 70, of the 2700 block of North C.R. 900W, Cromwell, was arrested at 10:03 p.m. Friday by Ligonier police on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a Class C misdemeanor. Villarreal was held without bond.
Billy T. Campbell, 34, of the 1800 block of Hawthorne Lane, Kendallville, was arrested at 5:20 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Campbell was held on $2,500 bond.
Ray A. Lothamer, 53, of the 200 block of West Maumee, Angola, was booked at 10:07 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a violation of drug court, a Level 4 felony.
Johua M. Rigsby, 31, of the 2700 block of South Lima Road, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:05 a.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Rigsby was also held on a warrant for which no charging information was provided. No bond information provided.
Destiny P. Wood, 26, of the 200 block of South Orange Street, Albion, was arrested at 11:59 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Audrey E. McSorley, 36, of the 300 block of West Wind Trail, Avilla, was arrested at 11:57 p.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on a charge of operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more, a Class A misdemeanor. McSorley was held on $2,500 bond.
Christopher R. Stanley, 40, of the 1100 block of East Summit Street, Wawaka, was arrested at 1:19 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation relating to a Level 4 felony charge. No further charging information provided. Stanley was held without bond.
